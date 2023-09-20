In a recent interview, Vivek Ramaswamy's wife made it quite clear that her husband is running for President and has no interest in becoming Donald Trump's Vice President. Moreover, Apoorva Ramaswamy, 34, vehemently denied allegations that her husband had treated his staff like 'ice' as he developed his business empire. In fact, she recently told the Daily Mail that her husband is not used to 'not being the boss' and added, "I've known this man for a while now. There's a reason why he's an entrepreneur and didn't climb to CEO from within a big company."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael M. Santiago

Also Read: Donald Trump Receives Backlash From GOP Governors for Calling Abortion Ban ‘Terrible’: "Trump Is Wrong"

However, former employees told Business Insider that Ramaswamy, a biotech businessman, often ordered the thermostats at his Roivant Sciences and Strive Asset Management locations to be maintained at temperatures so frigid that staff had to use space heaters at their workstations. Employees stated that in addition to space heaters, they also wore 'Roivant-branded Patagonia fleeces' to keep warm in the offices. Apparently, Ramaswamy was so obsessed with basking in frigid temperatures that he reportedly employed three Army Rangers whose primary duty, in addition to acting as bodyguards, was to arrive at his hotel rooms early to make sure they were at the 'right' temperature for his arrival.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vivek Ramaswamy (@vivekgramaswamy)

When asked about Ramaswamy's demand to keep the office temperature maintained at or below 65 degrees, Apoorva called her husband a very warm and kind person and replied, "It was a running gag at our wedding about how my husband likes the cold. We had a vacation where he had to put his head in the freezer because he was just so uncomfortable." She added, "He literally likes to keep the temperature at 64 degrees – that's no secret. I don't know what that would say about his personality, other than the fact that he happens to like the cold." When asked why Vivek decided to run for the presidency, she said it was for their two boys: Karthik, 4, and Arjun, 1. Apoorva said that her husband was not up for an audition for Vice President to ex-President Trump.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vivek Ramaswamy (@vivekgramaswamy)

Also Read: Trump Mocked For Calling Biden ‘Cognitively Impaired’ and Confusing Obama For The President

According to Fox Business, when campaigning, Ramaswamy has spoken highly of his wife. He told Erick Erickson that his wife, a leader in her own right, has had a major influence on his sense of modesty. He told the host, "When I go home, do I look at her and say, ‘Hey what I’m doing is more important for our entire family?’ Far from it. Each of us has a contribution to make in our own way. Could I be possible making the contribution that she’s making every day? No I cannot."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vivek Ramaswamy (@vivekgramaswamy)

Also Read: A Heavily Armed Trump Supporter Arrested for Impersonating a US Marshal at RFK Jr’s Campaign Rally

Vivek has also complimented the mother of their children for raising them while simultaneously working as a doctor and supporting her husband's presidential campaign. He further added, "We had a few short hours last night and this morning together, and I heard about her struggle and accomplishment of this week, which related to the twelve cases that she did as a throat surgeon at Ohio State while being a mother, taking care of our two sons while I’m on the campaign trail trying to do all my part for reviving this nation."

More from Inquisitr

Here’s What Legal Experts Think About Trump’s Defense While Accusing Him of ‘Influencing’ Listeners

Donald Trump Gets Lambasted by Ron Desantis for Not Fulfilling His Vow to Investigate Hillary Clinton