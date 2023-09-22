In a shocking turn of events, Indian American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy has escalated to the position of the most favored Republican Presidential candidate in New Hampshire, second only to former President Donald Trump, indicated a recent CNN poll, as reported by several outlets. This occurrence has sent shockwaves through the political landscape, particularly for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who was once considered Trump’s major rival but has now slipped to fifth place.

The poll observed a significant shift in DeSantis’ popularity, especially among moderates, as his support plunged from 26 percent in July to a mere 6 percent now. Though he saw a smaller decline of 8 points among conservatives, it has still prominently impacted his overall standing.

Trump continues to maintain a stronghold in the Republican Presidential race, with approximately 39 percent of GOP primary voters expressing their support for him. However, the polls also reveal a great number of voters who remain open to changing their minds before the Republican primary is all set for January next year. Particularly, Trump’s supporters seem more resolute in their choices compared to those of other candidates, with 69 percent of Trump voters in the primary indicating that they have taken their decision, in contrast to just 18 percent for other contenders.

According to Livemint, Another Indian American candidate, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, closely follows Ramaswamy with a 12 percent vote share. Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and South Carolina Senator Tim Scott secured 11 percent and 6 percent vote shares, respectively. Ramaswamy’s flashing rise is particularly evident among voters who aren’t registered Republicans and among younger voters, indicating a potential appeal beyond traditional GOP lines.

Meanwhile, Haley’s support base is inclined more toward voters with formal education and moderate views. Dana Perino, White House press secretary under Republican President George W. Bush and a current anchor and political commentator at Fox News, highlights the need for Trump’s rivals to indulge in robust opposition. She asserts, "They're not going to be able to put a dent in his lead if they don't. President Trump has a commanding and seemingly very enduring lead. It's up to these candidates to show why they think that they would be better."

Ramaswamy, a 38-year-old entrepreneur, has recently gathered significant attention, especially due to a highly engaging GOP primary debate. Presenting himself as a political outsider and a crusader against the “woke” culture. Ramaswamy has portrayed himself as a nationalist advocating for the restoration of American civic pride. His performance during the debate where he received the second-most airtime among candidates and engaged in spirited exchanges with his rivals, resonated well with voters who were previously unfamiliar with him.

As per the sources of NPR, His voting campaign also reported an impeccable fundraising achievement of $450,000 in a single night following the debate. As the Republican Presidential race unfolds, Ramaswamy’s sudden rise to fame has restructured the dynamics of the field. With Trump still leading, the upcoming months promise to be a highly competitive and closely watched political battle among the contenders vying for the Republican nomination.

