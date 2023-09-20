Vivek Ramaswamy, a GOP presidential candidate for 2024, recently made his debut on TikTok, posting his first video on September 14th. However, not all the attention Ramaswamy has received on the platform has been lighthearted or supportive. His entry into the popular social media platform didn't go as smoothly as he might have hoped, as he was immediately greeted by the online subcommunity known as 'WitchTok,' which specializes in occult practices.

It all stated when, upon posting his initial video, Ramaswamy quickly found himself in the midst of an unexpected digital storm. Comments on his video were flooded with ridicule, jokes, and a peculiar demand that he learn an NFL touchdown celebration dance known as 'The Griddy.' According to Daily Dot, the politician was bombarded with some sexual comments on his initial post where people declared, "I edge to you," in an apparent attempt to troll the Presidential election candidate.

In response to the unexpected reception, Ramaswamy expressed determination and resilience. He wrote, "We're just getting started," as he joined the short video social media website. Clearly undeterred by the initial wave of attention, he stated, "We're ready, we face off with anybody, and I'm excited for it."

However, the buck didn't stop there. As the TikTok saga continued, an anonymous user on the platform, known as @witchycannamom, shared Ramaswamy's video by 'stitching' it together with her own content. In her response, she humorously welcomed Ramaswamy to 'WitchTok,' referring to the loosely connected community of users who focus on occult and mystical practices.

@witchycannamom's video, which has garnered over 300,000 views, featured her conducting a spell. In her mystical act, she burned a lemon and incorporated various items that she claimed included 'Eye of Newt' for strife, 'stinging nettle and locust thorns' for pain and discomfort, 'poison hemlock' for sadness, a 'tooth' for sickness and pain, and even a spider to 'weave a web of nightmares.' This wasn't the only time the TikTok user trolled Ramaswamy; she also 'cast a protection spell' for Enimen after the Republican sang Lose Yourself at a rally and was asked not to use any music by the rapper.

Vivek Ramaswamy joined TikTok 4 days ago…and a horde of Gen Z TikTok witches are already trying to hex him pic.twitter.com/cU3LNWz8RL — Amrita Khalid (@askhalid) September 17, 2023

Vivek Ramaswamy, a familiar face on Fox News, has gained notoriety for his conservative and 'anti-woke' viewpoints. He was among the first candidates to officially announce his bid for the GOP presidential nomination in 2024, although he faces strong competition from figures like former President Donald Trump and Nikki Haley.

Business Insider also reported that individuals who have worked with him described the Presidential hopeful as 'paranoid and high-maintenance,' with an unusual insistence on maintaining the air conditioning in his office at 64 degrees Fahrenheit or lower. Suffice it to say that Vivek Ramaswamy's foray into TikTok has certainly attracted attention, both positive and negative. It remains to be witnessed how the GOP presidential candidate will engage with the diverse online community. His presidential aspirations and conservative viewpoints continue to be at the forefront of his political journey, which now includes a rather unexpected chapter on TikTok's 'WitchTok' corner.

