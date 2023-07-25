The Reason Kim Looks 'Uncomfortable' in Pictures at Lionel Messi’s Pro Debut Is a Mystery to Viewers

Kim Kardashian and Victoria Beckham were among the numerous celebrities that showed up to see Lionel Messi make his debut with Inter Miami CF in Miami, Florida. During the event, they took a number of pictures, including one in which Kim uncomfortably posed next to Victoria.

Victoria, 49, posted many photographs on Instagram showing her and David Beckham, 48, a famous former soccer star, laughing and smiling, among other famous people. These known faces included 38-year-old LeBron James, 41-year-old Serena Williams, and 42-year-old Kim.

A photo of the Spice Girls member and the Skims creator grinning was shared on her Instagram Stories. Beckham's daughter Harper, 11, was standing next to mom, and she, too, was smiling a close mouthed grin. The women were all wearing dresses that were not too formal.

Kim wore a cropped white T-shirt, torn high-waisted denims, open-toed shoes, and a pink mini-fanny pack. On the other hand, Victoria looked every bit Posh Spice in a black jumpsuit with spaghetti straps that clung to her figure and spilled over her shoes. Harper wore white shoes with her long, spaghetti-strapped dress with a light blue floral motif.

According to the Sun, Victoria's story photo was posted to a Reddit topic about the Kardashians, where it quickly became the subject of intense scrutiny. Kim's position in the pictures attracted attention because people were curious about its unusual rigidity.

One fan criticized her and said, "Kim looks so uncomfortable in all of these, and I just really feel like she's privileged to meet the Beckhams." Another user commented, "Kim needs few fashion lessons from Victoria."

One of the users pointed out Kardashian's height and her pose, "Victoria is taller than Kim? Somehow Kim look so stiff here." To this a user replied, "I’ve just looked it up; apparently VB [Victoria Beckham] is just over 5”4, Kim is 5”3 if I remember correctly. I always thought Victoria was a little taller if I’m honest - 5”5/5”6 maybe! I think it’s bc she’s so slender it elongates her, also she carries herself really elegantly."

Many of Kardashian's fans have been pointing out her recent social and personal habits as strange. The TV star was recently criticized for matching clothes with her sister Khloe's unfaithful ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, 32, and for spending time with him. After attending Lionel's, 36, game, Kim was seen entering Gekko restaurant in Miami with Tristan.

After dinner, TMZ claims the duo headed to LIV nightclub for drinks and a meeting with DJ Khaled in the DJ Booth. Kim and Tristan had a couple shots of Kendall K.'s 818 Tequila and stayed out late, so the rumor goes. Before heading to Gekko for supper, Kim and her son Saint saw Lionel Messi play in his first game for Inter Miami FC.

