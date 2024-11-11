Video Shows Harry’s 'Cold' Exchange With Prince William That Has Everyone Talking: "Was It All..."

New discussions over Prince Harry's tense relationship with his brother have been sparked by a resurfaced video of him discussing his last royal engagement. With 270,000 views and nearly 7,000 likes, the TikTok video has received a lot of attention for the 'coldness' of their interaction. In it, Harry candidly discussed his feelings on the apparent tension he experienced during the 2020 Commonwealth Day service in the video.

(L-R) Prince William and Prince Harry arrive at the Canadian National Vimy Memorial on April 9, 2017, in Vimy, France. (Image Source: Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

The event marked Harry and Meghan Markle's last official appearance as working royals following their shocking announcement to step back from royal duties in January 2020. The Duke's description of the interaction with his brother was particularly revealing. "I felt really distant from the rest of my family which was interesting because so much of how they operate is about what it looks like rather than what it feels like. And it looked cold. But it also felt cold," Harry shared.

The atmosphere was tense, and Harry acknowledged that he was apprehensive about the reunion. "We were nervous seeing the family," he confessed, highlighting the additional pressure of public scrutiny. "Because all the TV cameras and everyone watching at home and everybody watching in the audience... it's like living through a soap opera where everybody else views you as entertainment," he added, as per Express UK. In the footage, Markle also set the scene, noting, "The first time we saw the other members of the family in public was at Westminster Abbey."

Royal expert Robert Lacey, in his 2020 book Battle of Brothers, provided additional insight into the day's events. While Markle maintained her 'best TV smile' throughout the ceremony, Harry's demeanor told a different story. Lacey observed that as the 'ceremony progressed, Harry appeared to grow gloomier,' with one observer noting that his "accelerated blinking even suggested he might have been fighting back tears," as per Newsweek.

Unfortunately, the relationship between the brothers has continued to deteriorate since that day. A recent column in the Daily Mail highlighted the stark contrast between the siblings' current paths. While Prince William focuses on social causes, as evidenced by his ITV documentary Prince William: We Can End Homelessness, Harry has taken a more personal route with the paperback release of his memoir Spare and an upcoming Netflix series about polo. Columnist Jan Moir noted the fundamental difference between the brothers: "William battles for the underdogs, while Harry battles for himself."

Furthermore, when Harry considered how the royal family responded to the difficulties he and Markle were facing, things truly began to feel different. He brought up some significant issues in his book Spare regarding whether the organization truly supported its members. "Was it all fake? Was it all just a show?" Harry wrote, pondering the silence that followed various incidents. "Because if we couldn't stand up for one another, rally around our newest member, our first biracial member, then what were we really? Was that a true constitutional monarchy? Was that a real family?"

