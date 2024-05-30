INQUISITR.COM / Politics

Video of Profusely Crying Trump Supporters with 'Never Surrender' Placards Goes Viral: "It's a Cult"

By Juwairiya Shariq
Published on : 23:40 PST, May 29, 2024
Cover Image Source: Getty Images | (L): Photo by Spencer Platt; (R): Photo by James Devaney; (Inset): X | @acnewsitics

Ahead of Donald Trump's Hush Money verdict that the world's awaiting, the former president's supporters broke down as they prayed for his return to the White House. The former president is "neck deep" in legal troubles and simultaneously campaigning for the November elections. While his opponents are amplifying their voices, the MAGA supporters are getting emotional. 

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Andrew Lichtenstein
Alex Cole, editor at Newsitics, posted a video clip of some Filipino supporters of Trump crying their eyes out and calling out God to help him win the elections. He captioned, "Imagine how sad and pathetic your life must be to cry over a lifelong fraudster, serial adulterer, and accused rapist like Donald Trump. He wouldn't piss on these people if they were on fire, but they would lay down their lives for him. It's a cult." 

 

 

Most X users called the video "fake," or "paid," as the supporters shed tears in front of the media. For instance, @LACentrist was among the critics who wrote, "Seriously. This is pathetic." Another X user, @trillsmyth, condemned the video as a fake act, "Paid Filipino actors for dirt cheap." @themrsgenx noted that the ex-president wouldn't care about their tears, "They cry for him and he will never give a damn about them." 

 

 

More critics like @salmonbella, called the video an act of publicity to be seen on national television, "They wanted to be seen in my opinion. Putting on a show for national TV." @the1stdawn echoed the sentiment, "Almost as if they were paid to do this." Meanwhile, an account called, @modmovusa, added, "Should ask them to name one thing Trump has done to make their lives better." 

 

 

Meanwhile, @ads_998, wrote, "It's a cult. I like my Prime Minister, but if he were charged and convicted of a criminal offense, I'd consider him unfit for office. It really is that simple..." "It's a cult," echoed another voice by @country_evelyn. @ImKnotTheOne declared, "This is a level of unhinged weirdness I will never understand. These types of people are dangerous in every conceivable way."

 

 

In February 2024, the ex-commander-in-chief brought a crying supporter on stage during a Sneaker Con event in Philadelphia, as per Newsweek. Soaked in tears, the fan cried and exclaimed, "My kids need you, Trump. I love this man, we need him. He's a good Christian. He's a good honest man, go out and vote for Trump." 

 

 

The 77-year-old politician is juggling between his legal cases and elections campaign ahead of the 2024 elections. Despite escalating woes, Trump is dominating the race, especially in the major polls/surveys. A handful of the twice-indicted president's supporters weighed in on his lead against his opponent Joe Biden.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by James Devaney
Bonnie Cote, a Trump supporter told CNN that she never considered voting for anyone other than Trump. "I voted for Trump the last time and I'll keep voting for him, unless there's somebody that is right there and has the same morals and values as Trump, trying to make America great again."

