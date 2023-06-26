Know All About Victoria Beckham's Expensive Skincare, Intense Workouts, and Strict Diet

The skincare routine of fashion designer and former Spice Girls, Victoria Beckham, has been unveiled, and it comes with a hefty price tag of £700. At 49 years old, she undergoes the Morpheus8 procedure, known as one of the most uncomfortable non-invasive cosmetic treatments, every six months. As reported by The Daily Mail, the procedure entails the insertion of approximately 24 needles into the face, and Victoria swears by it for keeping her skin looking young.

"Victoria loves her beauty treatments and is willing to try out new techniques when it comes to keeping her skin looking so good. She has one Morpheus8 treatment every six months. It is not for the faint-hearted and she has an anesthetic numbing cream applied to her skin 90 minutes before her treatment, which sees 24 4mm needles inserted into her face. A radio frequency is then transmitted through the needles, which goes through to the tissue underneath her skin. It is painful, but Victoria swears by it for keeping her skin looking so good," an insider told The Sun.

Following the procedure, both Victoria Beckham and other individuals undergoing the process are required to rest for approximately two days, allowing time for the swelling to subside.

In previous instances, Victoria has provided insights into her routine, including her exercise regimen and diet, offering a glimpse into the dedication required. Victoria has previously disclosed information about her "very, very disciplined" diet and fitness regimen, emphasizing that it brings her immense happiness. From conquering the treadmill to embracing weightlifting, the mother-of-four demonstrates her impressive athletic abilities through a powerful and dynamic hybrid workout routine.

In an interview with The Guardian's Weekend magazine, Victoria revealed that her exercise routine commences around 5.30 am to 6 am, starting with a 7 km run on the treadmill, which forms the initial part of her regimen, and also includes "a mix of uphill fast walking, jogging, running. That's the only time I watch TV – boxsets, documentaries – so I look forward to that. It takes 45 minutes."

After her treadmill run, Victoria proceeds to engage in a workout session with a personal trainer in her private gym. "30 minutes legs, 30 minutes arms, toning and conditioning, then loads of planks and that kind of thing for my core," Victoria said, adding that she follows the routine all the way through with no breaks at the weekend, but may take time out to take her youngest Harper to school on weekdays.

According to The Daily Mail, Victoria's dietary choices have attracted significant attention, with her husband David once disclosing that she primarily consumes grilled fish and vegetables, and her friend Rio Ferdinand mentioning that he has never witnessed her eating. Furthermore, in 2011, she shared her morning ritual of splashing her face with ice water before beginning her skincare routine. Victoria also informed her fans that she transitioned from a cardio-focused workout routine to prioritizing strength training.

