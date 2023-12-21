Victoria Beckham Shares a Video of Her Husband David Beckham Working Out: “Love Machine”

Victoria Beckham gave fans a sneak peek at her husband's daily exercise regimen on social media when she posted a close-up photo of the soccer player doing down-dog push-ups. With the cheeky Instagram post, she added the caption, "Morning work out with this Love Machine," with a laughing emoji. David Beckham wore a black T-shirt, Adidas shoes, and blue thigh-length shorts, exposing his tattoos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham)

Also Read: Disney and Marvel Studios Fire Jonathan Majors Following the Verdict of Assault on Partner

Fans were quick to run to the comment section and praise Victoria for the video. Some even called her page better than "only fans". One user wrote, "Victoria Universe is very proud of you for all your contribution to humanity much love." Another fan thanked her and commented, "Victoria you do so much for us." A third user wrote, "Victoria makes us believe in Christmas Miracle yet again." A fourth one wrote, "Oh my! Love to see his tush in action, but what’s the most impressive, it’s your selfless love with your fans! Sharing is caring! Ps: Also knowing and having that level of confidence that he is yours and yours only!" There was another happy fan who wrote, "Good morning from Bondi Beach I just woke up but thank you for your service @victoriabeckham."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham)

The Spice Girls former member has previously shared a playful photo of David on social media. She just posted a picture of him on the floor in his underpants on Instagram a few days ago. As reported by Page Six, along with the photo, she wrote, "Electrician came to fix the TV…..You're welcome!" Victoria and David often share footage of their workouts at home. She teased that her spouse for not doing much while she worked up a sweat in their private gym in an earlier post that revealed a peek into their daily exercise regimen. She wrote at the time, "While one of us works really hard… the other one looks great not doing much."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Pierre Suu

Also Read: Here's Why Selena Gomez Fans Were Smitten by Her After She Met This Celebrity Crush of Her's

Given her busy schedule, Victoria's commitment to fitness is all the more remarkable. She once told the Sunday Times, "I get up quite early, around 6 a.m., and do an hour in the gym before the kids get up, then I give them breakfast, and David or I take them to school. I’ll then fit in another hour’s workout before I go to the office. I’m very disciplined, I have to be."

She also added, "It’s really the only time in the day I get to myself. No one comes into the gym, no one follows me in there with a laptop. If I’m standing in the kitchen for too long, then laptops will come floating in my direction. Someone always wants something approved, something signed off. Other than the children no one dares come into the gym. It’s all about managing time and having a good team of people around you. It’s not easy. I’m a bit of a control freak. I love what I do, and I always want to be the best – whether that’s designing an amazing collection, putting on the best fashion show, creating a make-up collection, being the best mum, the best wife."

Also Read: '1000-lb. Sisters’ star Tammy Slaton Enjoys Front Seat Ride Literally After Two Decades

More from Inquisitr

Mauricio Umansky Spotted Leaving a Restaurant With Kyle Richards Lookalike, Alexandria Wolfe

Taylor Swift Baked This Very Sweet Homemade Treat for Travis Kelce Before His Game