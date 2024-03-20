Victoria Beckham Has Eaten the Same Meal for the Last 25 Years, Here’s What It is

Victoria Beckham may have gained notoriety as 'Posh' during her time with the Spice Girls, but her diet is everything but posh.

Fans got a peek inside Posh, Becks, and their family's lives in the 2022 Netflix docuseries Beckham, which also included some glimpses of what may happen with the family around dinnertime, per Vogue.

In the documentary, David Beckham discloses his passion for cooking, which is also shared by his oldest son Brooklyn Peltz-Beckham. Beckham also talks about how much he loves to spend weekends in his BBQ tent, which has a sizable dining table and grill. The former football player refers to the area as his "escape," and footage shows his family settling in to eat a roast dinner later.

Fans were unable to see precisely what Victoria was eating, though. It turns out that, given that her meal order has been unchanged for 2 whole decades, not much conjecture was required! David Beckham talked about food in the Beckham household in the February 1, 2022, Table 4 podcast episode. The River Cafe's Table 4 podcast features restaurant founder Ruth Rogers discussing her most famous patrons' evolving relationships with food over time.

Earlier today, I learned that Victoria Beckham has eaten the same sad meal every day for the past 25 years (fish prepared without butter or oil or anything and steamed veggies), and now having seen Manchin's daily ritual I'm not sure which is weirder https://t.co/ST96qPdrPj — Barred and Boujee aka Madiba Dennie (@AudreLawdAMercy) February 3, 2022

On the podcast, David shared that Victoria has been eating the same meal every single day since the power couple first met more than 25 years ago, Harper's Bazaar reported. “She only eats grilled fish, and steamed vegetables; she will very rarely deviate from that,” the doting husband shares of his beautiful wife with a laugh.

“The only time she’s probably ever shared something that’s been on my plate was actually when she was pregnant with Harper, and it was the most amazing thing… It was one of my favorite evenings. I can’t remember what it was but I know she’s not eaten it since,” he added, laughing.

If you think that's a bit much, the Spice Girls singer discussed the startling revelation in a different episode of the podcast where she was being interviewed. She disclosed that she is a very picky eater and never uses any butter, oil, or sauce in her daily meals. A slice of simple wholegrain bread with salt on top is the former Spice Girl's go-to favorite comfort meal.

But David seems to be a natural in the kitchen; before the podcast was recorded, he even made Rogers a plate of tagliatelle with girolles, butter and parmesan. One other noteworthy takeaway from their conversation was the football player's childhood love of and commitment to Jewish food.

just read that Victoria Beckham never eats butter, oil, or sauce of any kind. she’s had grilled fish and steamed vegetables for dinner every day for 25 years. and her “comfort food” is a piece whole grain toast with salt on top. that makes me want to die. — lysistrata ☭ (@babybanhbeo) February 3, 2022

“Every Saturday, when we’d turn up, my gran would have the most amazing chicken noodle soup, with the matzo meal dumplings… That was what I was brought up on. And jellied eels. One of the delights of being from the East End of London is pie, mash, and jellied eels and liquor,” the football legend shared.