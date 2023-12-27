Victoria Beckham Cracks an X-Rated Joke While Showing Off David Beckham’s Christmas Gift

Bringing a touch of festive delight, Victoria Beckham pleasantly surprised her followers with a playful comment as she revealed the special holiday gift she gave to her husband David Beckham. The Spice Girl shared a glimpse into their Christmas celebrations with David's unique present.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Anthony Harvey

Having initially celebrated with son Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz in Miami, it seems the Beckhams are now back in the UK for the holiday season. Victoria captured a moment on camera as David, sporting a Santa hat, attended to his brand-new chicken coop. With evident excitement, she asked David about his Christmas gift, to which he casually responded, "Some chickens."

Victoria playfully repeated, "He got some chickens," before David added, "And a cockerel." Victoria, maintaining her lighthearted tone, continued, "Some Beckham chickens," playfully zooming in on the feathered gifts. The humorous twist came as she quipped, "Chickens, actually there's a massive c**k in there as well. What to get David Beckham for Christmas. They are a bit camera shy these chickens and the c**k," reported MARCA.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Stephane Cardinale

Victoria's humorous comment had fans in stitches as the video provided them with a look at the family's festive activities. Peltz too captured the video including the intimate moments with her husband, Brooklyn. In the kitchen, Brooklyn and David join forces to present a wholesome meal. However, amidst the festive atmosphere, rumors of a possible discord between Victoria and Peltz persist, adding a layer of intrigue to the family's public narrative.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham)

Despite the warm and familial atmosphere depicted in the Christmas photos, keen-eyed fans believe there might still be lingering tensions. In a moment of humor and perhaps relatability to many, she pondered whether Jennifer Lopez, a global superstar like herself, has to deal with such everyday chores. Recently Victoria provided a playful insight into her husband's daily exercise routine on social media. Accompanying the cheeky Instagram post was Victoria's caption, "Morning work out with this Love Machine," along with a laughing emoji. David Beckham, sporting a black T-shirt, Adidas shoes, and blue thigh-length shorts showcasing his tattoos, became the subject of admiration for fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham)

The comment section quickly filled with praise for Victoria's video, with some users even likening her page to a content platform like OnlyFans. One fan expressed, "Victoria Universe is very proud of you for all your contribution to humanity much love." Another thanked her, stating, "Victoria, you do so much for us." A third fan humorously wrote, "Victoria makes us believe in Christmas Miracle yet again." A more playful comment focused on the admiration for David's workout routine, stating, "Oh my! Love to see his tush in action, but what’s the most impressive, it’s your selfless love with your fans! Sharing is caring! Ps: Also knowing and having that level of confidence that he is yours and yours only!"

