Vanessa Bryant Paid a Touching Tribute to Her Late Husband, Kobe Bryant at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

Vanessa Bryant paid a touching tribute to her late husband, Kobe Bryant while attending Taylor Swift's Eras Tour at SoFi stadium in Los Angeles, California, on Thursday night. The philanthropist and model wore a sentimental piece of clothing to honor the memory of Kobe during the special outing with her daughters Natalia, 20, and Bianka, 6. Vanessa paired her purple concert outfit with an embellished denim jacket featuring a throwback picture of the Lavender Haze hitmaker along with the basketball legend onstage at the Staples Center during the pop star’s 1989 World Tour on August 21, 2015. In the adorably captured moment, Swift can be seen wearing a retro flapper-style silver dress, while Kobe looks dapper in an all-black ensemble, waving at the crowd. The jacket was decorated with colorful beading around the photograph and it also featured a heart-shaped patch with Swift's lyric "Say you'll remember me" sewn across her actual heart. The denim also had the word - 'Swiftie' sewn with white and gold thread.

📲| Vanessa Bryant shares a custom denim jacket with a photo of Taylor and the late Kobe Bryant for her #LATSTheErasTour outfit. 💜 pic.twitter.com/BsRO0INmO4 — Taylor Swift Updates (@UpdatingSwiftly) August 3, 2023

Also Read: Taylor Swift Hugs Kobe Bryant’s 6-YO Daughter Bianka in a Heartwarming Moment During Eras Tour

Vanessa, 41, also shared the close-up of the denim jacket on her Instagram Story, tagging Kobe and Swift with the caption “Mambacita” and purple hearts. She also wore beautiful friendship bracelets which spelled out "Gigi" and "Kobe" in honor of her late husband and daughter. Her younger daughter, Bianka shared a 'special moment' on the Eras Tour, she was chosen to receive Swift's bowler hat that she wore while performing 22. The significant moment happened during the interactive session that takes place like a tour tradition between Swift and a fan each night of the Eras Tour.

Bryant and Swift share a warm friendship ever since the late Kobe Bryant made an appearance at the Blank Space hitmakers Los Angeles during her 1989 World Tour in 2015. He had presented her with a congratulatory banner for the 'most sold-out performances' at the home venue of his basketball team, the Los Angeles Lakers. Kobe expressed that he is a die-hard Swiftie in a 2019 interview on The Jordan Harbinger Show. He revealed that Swift was "sweet" to his daughters "before she even blew up and became Taylor Swift." Kobe added - "If she needs anything from me, I'm always there." Since the NBA star's untimely death in 2020, the Anti-Hero singer has continued to remain close with his family, and she even remembers to send packages to his oldest daughter while releasing new albums.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Harry How

Also Read: Taylor Swift Thanked Her ‘Eras Tour’ Truck Drivers by Gifting Each One of Them $100,000 Bonus Checks

Vanessa shared the sweet moment of Bianka hugging Swift at the concert on her Instagram with the caption, “We love you @taylorswift.” Several celebrity friends expressed their happiness - Model Lily Aldridge called it the “Sweetest,” Kimora Lee Simmons and Kathy Hilton celebrated with red heart emojis and one friend wrote, “This made me cry tonight!”

Kobe and Gianna tragically passed away in a helicopter accident in January 2020. Since then Vanessa has honored them through various ways on social media, she also got a touching tattoo that reads “Mambacita,” which was a special moniker for Gianna inspired by her dad’s “Black Mamba” nickname.

Also Read: Taylor Swift Gifts Eras Tour Truck Drivers With Massive Bonus of $100,000 Each for Their Incredible Work

References:

https://pagesix.com/2023/08/04/vanessa-bryant-wears-kobe-themed-denim-jacket-to-taylor-swift-concert/

https://www.insider.com/vanessa-bryant-taylor-swift-eras-tour-outfit-2023-8

More from Inquisitr

Taylor Swift Fan Who Failed to Get a Ticket for the Eras Tour Found a Way to Attend the Concert

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerburg Takes His Girls to Taylor Swift Eras Concert, 'Life of a Girl Dad'