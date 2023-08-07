‘Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Sandoval Sparks Dating Rumors With Billie Lee as She Is Spotted Leaving His House

Speculation regarding a potential relationship between Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval and Billie Lee has once again been sparked by their recent actions. The rumors first gained traction in May after Billie was spotted leaving Tom's residence during late hours, as per The US Sun.

Earlier this week, Billie Lee, a former cast member of VPR (Vanderpump Rules), was yet again seen exiting Tom's residence. She maintained a relaxed appearance. Her attire consisted of a blue flannel shirt layered over a white tank top, complemented by light blue skinny jeans. The ensemble was completed with white sneakers. In the images obtained by The US Sun, Billie had her vibrant blonde hair pulled back into a ponytail, allowing some bangs to frame her face at the front.

Prior to this, in March, reports emerged indicating that Tom, a co-owner of TomTom, had been unfaithful to his long-standing girlfriend and fellow VPR co-star, Ariana Madix, with another cast member, Raquel Leviss.

Despite numerous cast members choosing to distance themselves from Tom and instead offer support to Ariana, Billie made her loyalties evident. On several occasions, she was spotted standing by his side.

In May, approximately two months following the exposure of the scandal, photographs captured Billie exiting Tom's residence during the late hours of the night. During this period, speculations had been circulating regarding a potential romantic involvement between the two. At the time, fans of VPR had once again begun discussing past rumors of a romantic history between Tom and Billie.

The speculation gained momentum following the dramatic Season 10 reunion of VPR. In a particular segment of the show, tensions flared between Tom and Scheana Shay, leading Tom to admit to having been intimate with a woman known as Miami Girl, as well as another individual whose identity remained undisclosed. Lala Kent took it upon herself to playfully hint at the possible identity of the undisclosed affair partner, revisiting past speculations regarding Tom's alleged involvement with Billie. This development was reported by US Weekly.

"A few years ago, I heard the rumors that Tom and Billie Lee go off and do whatever they go and do, We need to open that case back up. It went cold and I don’t think it needs to be cold no more. I think that Tom has been hooking up with a lot of people, No one chooses right off the bat, 'I’m going to cheat on my girl with a best friend of hers.' No. This is comfortability," Before discussing the rumors, Lala stated in a confessional.

Subsequently, viewers were granted access to an unaired segment from the 2019 season 7 reunion. In this scene, Kristen Doute directly confronted Tom about the allegations. Kristen addressed Tom with the statement, "[SUR employee] Jesse Montana said that you f**ked," However, Tom promptly refuted the claim and responded with a counter-assertion: "Oh my God, no way [Jesse] did that." While Bille added, "That’s never happened." Although Billie hasn't appeared on VPR since Season Seven, she has been observed together with Tom on several occasions.

