‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Says Rachel Leviss Not Coming Back in Season 11 Is a 'Travesty'

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent has strongly voiced her opinion on Rachel Leviss' decision to leave the show in the wake of her affair with Tom Sandoval. Kent criticized Bethenny Frankel for what she deemed as manipulating Leviss and exploiting her situation on the Just B podcast. She further discussed Leviss' departure and Frankel's podcast appearance on her Give Them Lala podcast.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Paul Morigi

According to Daily Mail, Kent expressed disappointment over Leviss' exit from Vanderpump Rules, labeling it a "travesty." She shared, "It is a travesty that she didn’t end up coming back. She should have come back. I think she would have been very surprised. Instead, she went and did this [podcast with Bethenny] and she was manipulated yet again. There were things that she was then saying that were not perspective.

It was a flat-out lie and I can’t imagine you believe what you are saying." Kent refuted Leviss' statement that she was called "reality TV ratings gold" by fellow cast members Katie Maloney and Kristina Kelly. She emphasized that such an incident never took place and that Leviss' claims were not a matter of perspective but outright falsehoods.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rich Polk

The podcast discussions also delved into Leviss' affair with Tom Sandoval, which Kent condemned. She noted, "I saw this all the time that there are going to be moments where our voice is all we have. We have all been able to go on a platform — whether it is our own or someone else’s — to share our side of any story." Kent also criticized the portrayal of Leviss as a victim, arguing, "Raquel absolutely has that right and I am happy that she finally got to take advantage of a giant platform to tell her story. I only saw clips and what I gathered from it is Bethenny completely exploited that girl yet again."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jon Kopaloff

Leviss' recent podcast appearance with Bethenny Frankel, where she discussed her exit from the show and her experiences, drew mixed reactions from Vanderpump Rules fans. Some criticized her for not seeming to learn from her past actions and for attempting to downplay her friendship with Ariana Madix to justify her affair with Sandoval. Leviss explained that she took a step back from the public eye to reflect on her actions and understand their consequences.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lala Kent (@lalakent)

Bethenny Frankel, who conducted the podcast interview with Leviss, had expressed sympathy for her amidst the backlash from the Sandoval affair. Frankel had suggested that Leviss' situation was being exploited without fair compensation. As the Vanderpump Rules community reacts to Leviss' podcast revelations and her decision to leave the show, the various perspectives highlight the complexities of reality TV, personal relationships, and the public scrutiny that comes with being in the limelight.