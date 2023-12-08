'Vanderpump Rules' Star Ariana Madix Secured Several Brand Deals After Her Split With Tom Sandoval

Here Are the 8 Popular Brand Deals That Ariana Madix Secured After 'Scandoval'

After parting ways with Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix of Vanderpump Rules charted her course toward success. Even after the breakup, she skillfully expanded her footprint in the entertainment realm, clinching multiple brand partnership opportunities that came her way. Stepping beyond the confines of reality TV, Ariana tactfully constructed a thriving business domain, clinching numerous lucrative brand collaborations that showcase her entrepreneurial skills. Her alliance with brands reflects her genuine personality, creating a resonant connection between herself and the products she endorses.

1. Commercial For Uber One/Eats

Ariana, Lala Kent, and Scheana Shay teamed up for a new commercial in collaboration with Uber One, as reported by Screenrant. The trio ventured into the recording studio, led by Lala, to create this lively ad. Within the commercial, they included a catchy remix adorned with playful lyrics, all focused on highlighting the enticing perks offered by Uber One. The lyrics are upbeat and engaging, with lines like, "I got this Uber One tip for ya/ Hot membership, oh yeah/ To save on rides and eats/ We're bussin', hunger is callin'/ We could be goat cheese ballin'/ With member savings so sweet." The song, filled with Auto-Tune effects, took a playful dig at Sandoval, with Scheana commenting, “It’s better than gold. It’s like freedom.”

2. Collaborative Beverage Deal With Red Robin Burgers

Ariana came together with Red Robin Burgers to craft an innovative product called the Burgertini – a martini infused with the essence of their juicy burgers. This unconventional cocktail revolutionizes the traditional martini experience. Ariana's Instagram post introducing the Burgertini describes it as a delightful fusion of premium, upscale elements that mirror the exceptional quality synonymous with Red Robin's burgers. This partnership not only highlights Ariana's creativity but also underscores Red Robin's dedication to pushing boundaries in culinary innovation, presenting customers with an extraordinary and indulgent beverage option.

Participating in 'Dancing With the Stars'

Ariana delivered electrifying performances alongside her partner Pasha Pashkov, captivating the audience and judges alike. This resulted in an impressive score of 30 in her semifinal performance. Their synchronization and the energy infused in her performances showcased Ariana's exceptional dancing abilities. With each twirl and dip, she not only displayed her talent but became a favorite to claim the coveted mirrorball trophy, which later went to Xochitl Gomez. However, her standout performances put her into the league of frontrunners, which she can proudly showcase as yet another milestone in her career.



4. Duracell Premium Battery Advertisement

There was an ongoing joke about Tom's dependence on his assistant for even the smallest tasks, and this reached a whole new level when Ariana became the face of a Duracell commercial. Marking a fresh chapter after her time with Sandoval, Ariana boldly announced her departure from anything ordinary. Sharing the advertisement on her Instagram, it cleverly had playful references to her ex-boyfriend and their long relationship. In a witty caption, she wrote, "It’s time for me to move on to something more premium. Thanks to @Duracell, I’m now fully stocked with the best."

5. Partnership With Glad Trash Bags

Ariana has elevated her brand affiliations by unveiling a fresh collaboration with Glad Trash Bags, marking a significant move on her Instagram just weeks after her split with Tom. In her Instagram post spotlighting the vibrant pink Glad ForceFlex MaxStrength Cherry Blossom trash bags, Ariana accentuated the themes of strength and rejuvenation. The caption read, "There's something about STRENGTH. Stronger than ever @GladProducts. Out with the old and in with the new! I love Glad ForceFlex MaxStrength Cherry Blossom trash bags. And did I mention they're PINK?!"

6. Collaboration With Lay's Potato Chips

As detailed by Variety​, Ariana ventured into a dynamic collaboration, teaming up with Lay's for a potato chip partnership, culminating in a fusion for snack enthusiasts. At the illustrious BravoCon 2023, Ariana and Katie orchestrated a meticulously planned presentation, unveiling their innovative chip collaboration to generate excitement for the highly anticipated Vanderpump Rules season 11. The dynamic duo's joint venture revolves around an imaginative blend of sandwiches paired with Lay's potato chips, poised to deliver an alluring taste and promising a blend of flavors that captivates culinary enthusiasts.

7. Tidy Cats Lightweight Clumping Litter Designed for Multiple Cats

Ariana has seamlessly adapted to life post-breakup with Tom by teaming up with Tidy Cats, as revealed on her Instagram. She enthusiastically endorsed their Lightweight Multi-Cat Clumping Litter, expressing how it has made her life simpler. In her ad post, she wrote about the litter's transformative attributes, highlighting its impressive strength despite being lightweight. The commercial captures Ariana's feline companion in the limelight while she revels in the convenience of effortlessly handling, pouring, and storing this groundbreaking, easy-to-use solution from Tidy Cats.

8. Collaboration Involving Cocktails With the “Joyburst” Energy Drink Brand

With immense enthusiasm, Ariana actively participated in National Natural Joy Day in May this year. Wholeheartedly embracing this yearly commemoration aimed at nurturing moments of bliss, Ariana utilized her Instagram platform to display her gratitude for life's joys, whether they were grand or found in the little activities of everyday existence. She captioned the post, "It's National Natural Joy Day, and I am grateful for the elements in my life that spark moments of joy – big and small." Her inspiring message encouraged everyone to embrace the naturally joyful aspects of life, advocating for happiness and overall well-being.

