Lala Kent Reveals Unexpected ‘Twist’ in ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 11 Surprising Fans: "Very Interesting"

Fans of Vanderpump Rules have been eagerly anticipating Season 11, and it looks like they're in for a wild trip. One of the popular cast members, Lala Kent, recently talked about the upcoming season and said that it will be different from previous seasons. The cast has resumed filming after the Sandoval drama, and Kent's open admissions give viewers a sneak peek of the emotional rollercoaster and unexpected turns to come.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rodin Eckenroth

The reality TV personality revealed some interesting details regarding Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules on her podcast Give Them Lala. Kent revealed that this season she tried an alternate approach by letting her guard down. To her surprise, she quickly regretted her decision and felt exposed and vulnerable as a result. She said, “I immediately regretted it. I did not like it and I felt extremely exposed.”

She responded to the production's remark that such instances expose her inner self by saying that she is happy not to disclose her true self on television. She said, “Not to say that I’m not a real person while we’re filming, I just feel like I put my armor on because you have to.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Morgan Lieberman

This change in her on-screen personality suggests a potentially dramatic plot for the upcoming season. She had made suggestions about getting things she needed, but they had been rejected because people believed she could handle things on her own. During her conversation, she revealed that there's going to be a "bit of a twist" which has caught the attention of fans and media alike.

“You will see a bit of a turn where there [are] things that I have maybe needed in the past that I didn’t get because people were like, ‘Oh, she’s got her own back,’” she said. “There is a little bit of a twist which I was very, very thankful for. It is just a very interesting environment to be a part of.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Amy Sussman

The shocking revelation of Tom Sandoval's affair with Raquel Leviss during Vanderpump Rules season 10 sparked off the infamous "Sandoval" drama. Tensions among the cast are still noticeable as Season 11 resumes in the wake of this controversy. The revelations made by Kent show that the effects of the cheating incident are still felt strongly in the group's interactions.

Kent said regarding the drama, "There will be a day where the dust settles. People move on. It is the strangest season that we have ever filmed," while referring to the upcoming season. She added, "Usually when we film I am like, 'I can’t wait until this airs.' This round I am more, 'I am going to go do and be and then I will retreat because I am very much in a healing process right now.'"

