'Vanderpump Rules' Scheana Shay Fires Back At Fans Accusing Her of Forgiving Tom Sandoval: "Who Said"

The bond between Vanderpump Rules stars Scheana Shay and Tom Sandoval has come under intense scrutiny from fans after both of them were seen together along with other castmates. Fans were quick to respond to a group picture where her arm can be seen around Sandoval's back, saying that she might have forgiven him for his actions.

Shay is Ariana Madix's best friend. Sandoval had cheated on Madix, his partner for almost 10 years with Raquel Leviss. When it was found that Sandoval had cheated on Madix, the reality star had an emotional response. Recently, Shay posted an Instagram story of the cast heading into Lisa Vanderpump‘s new restaurant. Fans were quick to notice Sandoval’s voice in the background.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rich Fury

A fan account named @queensofbravo tweeted along with the video “Is that Sandoval’s voice??? All is forgiven, I guess." Shay replied, “Who said all is forgiven?? We are all here for Lisa.” Shay emphasized that she was only there to perform her job, not to revive her connection with Sandoval, despite the fact that Madix and Katie Maloney appeared to be missing the event, reports Decider.

@marlosedges2 said on Twitter, "ALL IS FORGIVEN or else you wouldn’t be there. Don’t use Lisa as your excuse Scheana. If I don’t like somebody, nothing is going to get me to hang around them." Shay's reply to this was "Soooo I shouldn’t be here doing my job!?"

Who said all is forgiven?? We are all here for Lisa. https://t.co/3l4NS5RPg1 — 🏳️‍🌈Scheana (@scheana) July 19, 2023

Shay later found herself under pressure to defend a fan photo she took with Sandoval, Lala Kent, James Kennedy, Tom Schwartz, and Brock Davies. Shay is seen in the photo grinning while her arm seems to be around Sandoval's back.

Soooo I shouldn’t be here doing my job!? 😂 https://t.co/K1TIkmWv0C — 🏳️‍🌈Scheana (@scheana) July 20, 2023

Shay said in a post shared on her Instagram Story on July 20, “I don’t know why I feel the need to defend taking a photo with my hand like this [in a fist] in the back of someone." Kent, who was laying beside her, said, “People are so stupid." She continued, “It still blows my mind that people don’t realize that we’re filming a show. And it was that girl’s birthday. What are we gonna be like, ‘No, absolutely not?’ No. Happy birthday. Let’s take a f-cking picture. It’s called adulting.”

Scheana is clearing the air about taking a photo with a fan next to Sandoval 👀 #PumpRules pic.twitter.com/4dZ1cw7sJg — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) July 20, 2023

As per Reality Blurb, Shay then mentioned that she and her castmates had visited Harrah's, where Lisa Vanderpump will establish a restaurant later this year, together, including Sandoval. “We’re all here. We hopped in a photo. I happen to be standing where I was standing. [I] take photos with strangers every f-cking day. I stand like that. You smile, and tilt my head to my good side,” she said.

She explained, “I’m posing in a photo for a fan, I take photos [with] strangers on the daily and have my arm bent up behind ppl. End of story. Should I look miserable in a group fan photo I got thrown in walking to our car?”

