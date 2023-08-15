‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Gets Backlash After Being Spotted Hugging Tom Sandoval on the Beach

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent was among the first ones to support co-star Ariana Madix when the Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' cheating scandal broke out in March. She had even called out Sandoval and labeled him a "sociopath" and "narcissist" back then. “Tom Sandoval is a narcissist and, in my humble opinion, a sociopath,” Kent had said at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in downtown Los Angeles. However, in a surprising 'change of heart' the Bravo star was recently spotted hugging Sandoval during the filming of season 11. An Instagram fan account and meme, @pumprules, dedicated to the popular reality show posted a picture of of the two co-stars hugging each other on the beach.

As per Page Six, fans were not ready to accept the sudden change displayed by Kent and criticized her heavily for the unexpected move. “Wait…. What. After all the shii Lala posted and talked foreverrrrr? (sic)” wrote one Instagram fan. “We really did all that for them to be okay again? After all she called him at the reunion? Imagine if Ari Madix did this with Randall Emmett. Bye Lala,” added a second fan. “I’m confused. Thought she hated him,” commented a third fan. A fourth fan commented with disappointment, "Their losing us and their gaslighting us, made us crazy with their commentating of Scandavol and now we (the fans) look crazy whilst here is Lala just sleeping with the enemy."

A fifth fan wrote that 'they' are pissed with all the double standards being portrayed, "Kind of pissed here. What Rachel did was vehemently disrespectful but the fact that the man is getting the pass and Rachel’s life is completely destroyed is absolutely disgusting." They added, "I feel like fans, who’ve been loyal for years, have been played. We gave them more money, more views, more engagement than they ever had because of how distraught the situation was." They continued, "It’s okay to forgive/be in the same space/have to work, but this looks absolutely ridiculous. They made podcasts, merch, everything off of this situation only to go back to the same vomit. I’m floored by the way this is being handled." A sixth user said, “Lala is loyal to Lala,” while a seventh fan added, “Urrgghgh Loyalty Lala? That's where she lost All the Respect I had for her.”

Following the severe backlash from fans Kent’s castmate Scheana Shay instantly came to her defense in the comments section - "All these people saying they aren’t gonna watch the season from photos that have been coming out… like come on! How about you Watch the damn show and see How all these photos happened!" She continued, "No one knows what’s actually happening in this group right now other than Us! Nothing is fake in this group and people are definitely paying for their actions."

Kent had earlier given a mouthful against Sandoval, “Give it 10 years, he is Randall Emmett. It’s absolutely terrifying. … That is a f–king narcissist. Everyone needs to be warned about this person,” she said. Calling him a 'cult leader' Kent had said in her Give Them Lala podcast show, “They hung on every word of his because they didn’t know any different … like she Leviss said, ‘I finally felt heard and seen,’ so I’m thinking that that’s kind of the equivalent."

