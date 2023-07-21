'Vanderpump Rules' Star James Kennedy Reunites With Dog He Got With Ex Raquel Leviss: "Back In My Life"

In a heartwarming reunion, James Kennedy, of Vanderpump Rules fame, has been joyfully reunited with his beloved goldendoodle, Graham. This comes a year and a half after his breakup with ex-fiancée Raquel Leviss. Kennedy took to Instagram on July 19 to share the touching moment, expressing his overwhelming happiness at Graham's return.

"Look who made his way back home, back into my life, I’ll take care of you forever and I love you," he wrote. The star also added a red heart emoji in his caption. Kennedy wrote alongside two adorable pictures with the little canine. The first photo depicted Kennedy gently kissing Graham on the snout while they stood in front of a breathtaking sunset in Lake Tahoe. The second picture showed Kennedy and his current girlfriend, Ally Lewber, cuddling with Graham on a boat during the Vanderpump Rules season 11 cast trip.

Graham holds a special place in Kennedy's heart, as he adopted the dog with his former partner in 2018. The reunion between Kennedy and Graham comes after Leviss reportedly checked out of the mental health facility in Wickenburg, Arizona. The former beauty queen sought treatment following her and Tom Sandoval's well-publicized cheating scandal, which had been referred to as "Scandoval," as per E! Online.

In a candid statement, Leviss shared her commitment to personal growth and mental well-being. She said, "I have begun counseling to end my unhealthy behavioral cycle, learn to set stronger emotional boundaries, and protect my mental health. I don't expect sympathy, understanding, or forgiveness. Right now, I must focus on my own health and well-being, and as I strive to be a better person moving forward, I will prioritize my mental health and learn from my mistakes."

The Vanderpump Rules cast has been making headlines with their post-reunion activities. Ariana Madix, for instance, flew to NYC for early birthday celebrations with her new partner, Daniel Wai. The couple sparked romance rumors in April when they were spotted sharing a kiss at Coachella. They recently attended the Governors Ball Music Festival with friends before enjoying a night of revelry on June 11.

Madix's castmates have given their stamp of approval to her new relationship. Scheana Shay spoke highly of Wai, saying, "The way that I witnessed him treat her, I've honestly—not even in the beginning of her relationship with Tom—ever seen her light up the way she does when he gets around her, when she talks about him. It's been really, really amazing to just see her so happy."

As fans eagerly follow the post-reunion activities of the Vanderpump Rules cast, they were thrilled at the reunion between Kennedy and his beloved Graham and could resonate with the bond shared by them.

