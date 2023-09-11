‘Vanderpump Rules’ Alum Stassi Schroeder and Husband Beau Clark Welcome Their Second Child

Congratulations are in order for Vanderpump Rules alum Stassi Schroeder and her hubby Beau Clark, as they welcomed their second child together. The reality star delivered the heartwarming news through her Instagram post that featured the newborn in a sweet carousel. The family of four appears truly blissful, as Page Six noted.

The mother of two took to Instagram in a sweet series of pictures as she commemorated an adorable post on account of the birth of her son. In the first picture, Schroeder had a very motherly expression on her face as she gently held her infant close to her heart. Her husband, Clark, was right by her bedside, donning a charming smile as he affectionately smiled with the newest addition to his family nestled safely in his wife’s arms. While Schroeder was in a comfy hospital gown, Clark kept his outfit casual and basic with a white t-shirt and a similar baseball cap.

In the next picture, she shared a closer look at her second-born who was in deep sleep as the camera focused on his face. Her son was swaddled well and had a cute pink and blue cap that covered his head, protecting it from the cold. The final picture featured not just the reality star and her son but also his older sister, happily propped up on the hospital bed, taking in the moment. Schroeder’s daughter, Hartford, seemed to twin with her mother, as she too wore a sky blue top. The only difference was that her top had a very prominent bow right in the middle.

The reality star captioned her post by announcing the name and birthday of her son. "MESSER RHYS CLARK, born at 12:04 AM on September 7th," declared the new mother. She continued to reveal details of his exact height and weight which was, "7 lbs 14 oz, 19.5 inches." She concluded the heartfelt caption with warm regards and a funny note referring to her daughter. "We love him so much already, Send prayers Harford doesn’t terrorize him.

Fans of theirs poured in their wishes for the joyous occasion accordingly in the comment section of the post. “Aw congratulations guys!!” said one person. “Welcome to the world, sweet boy,” added another one. “HEART: SO FULL,” gushed someone else. “OH MY GOSH I AM SO HAPPY FOR YOU GUYS!!!!” said a fourth person in elation. A final one added, “This makes my heart so happy. He’s perfect!”

Before she gave birth, in her podcast known as The Good The Bad The Baby, Schroeder mentions the emotions and feelings that went through her mind after knowing she was having a boy. “I felt it. It was a vibe. I don’t know how to f****** explain it,” noted the reality star. She further explains the anticipation she feels as she figures out "what it’s like to have a son." In conclusion, she makes it crystal clear that the level of happiness and love would’ve been exactly the same for another girl. And that she’d not have felt any kind of "disappointment" regardless of the gender of her child.

