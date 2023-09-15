US Poll Divided Over Joe Biden’s Impeachment Inquiry After Son Hunter Biden Was Criminally Charged

Americans are voting again; however, they are not choosing a leader this time. The polls will compare whether the democratic president, Joe Biden, should undergo an impeachment investigation in light of his son, Hunter Biden's recent indictment. A Reuters/Ipsos survey was released on Thursday, September 14, 2023, in which the people of the United States had stark differences of opinion.

According to the poll, 41 percent of people supported Congress's idea to initiate an impeachment probe into Joe Biden's involvement in his son's recent indictment. While 35 percent opposed the Republican investigation, some 24 percent were unsure, as reported by Firstpost. The online survey addressed 4,413 Americans, and the poll was conducted from September 8 to 14.

Democrat Biden's son has been indicted in a gun case he purchased in 2018. He has three charges against him, including making false statements on a federal firearms form and possession of a firearm as a prohibited person, reported CNN. And in relation to Hunter's business ventures, Republicans announced an impeachment inquiry of the president.

They (Republicans) claim they have discovered a "culture of corruption" surrounding Hunter's various enterprises, which justifies an impeachment probe against him and his father, President Biden. However, the opposition has no factual proof of the 80-year-old's "wrongdoing" in his son's business ventures.

The White House calls the uncalled investigation a 'political spectacle' unsupported by facts. Consequently, the poll results vary significantly as they reveal a party division on Biden's impeachment probe. Only 18 percent of Democrats supported the investigation, while 71 percent of Republicans did.

Therefore, 63 percent of Democrats and 14 percent of Republicans indicated they opposed it. However, independents had a slight unity in their decision: 38 percent supported Biden's inquiry idea, 30 percent opposed it, and 32 percent were undecided. What are the consequences if President Biden is impeached? The investigation could lead to votes in the Republican-controlled House.

The Democrat would remain in office unless two-thirds of the Democratic-controlled Senate votes would convict, which is highly unlikely. Hunter has pursued various foreign business ventures and has a past of drug and alcohol addiction. In the history of US politics, this is the first time that the child of a sitting president has been indicted on criminal charges.

Some Americans admitted to being concerned despite the lack of substantial evidence against Biden's malfeasance. A New York Democrat, 60-year-old Pilar DeAvila-Pinsley, said, "The way I look at it, if Biden did something wrong, then he should be held accountable," adding, "But there is no proof of this," as quoted by AP News.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll further revealed that 46 percent of American respondents thought the charges against the American attorney were politically motivated, while 40 percent thought they were not. A source close to CNN said Hunter is currently in California, and since the indictment news was released, any plans of self-surrender or court appearance have still been working out.

In an exclusive interview with the outlet, the 53-year-old's lawyer, Abbe Lowell, claimed political pressure resulted in the indictment. He defended it, saying, "Hunter Biden possessing an unloaded gun for 11 days was not a threat to public safety, but a prosecutor, with all the power imaginable, bending to political pressure presents a grave threat to our system of justice."

