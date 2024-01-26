At CES 2024 in Las Vegas, a flying automobile was presented in an unprecedented global premiere. XPeng Aeroht, claiming to be the biggest flying car producer in Asia, created the vehicle. A unique revelation showed how the car's propellers look from the roof. At a press conference conducted in conjunction with CES in Las Vegas, AeroHT, XPeng's electric aviation division, revealed fresh information about two of their "flying cars." Apart from showcasing its eVTOL flying supercar via live demonstrations, XPeng AeroHT also revealed the mass manufacturing of its modular "Land Aircraft Carrier."

He Xiaopeng, the company's founder, owns the majority of AeroHT, an eVTOL-focused division of XPeng Inc. Tens of thousands of safe flights have been completed by AeroHT since 2013 in an effort to develop and deploy electric flying vehicles on a large scale. Although XPeng Motors, its mobility sister, has produced some excellent technologies of its own, many contend that AeroHT's technology is much more innovative. AeroHT unveiled its seventh-generation flying vehicle during XPeng's yearly 1024 Tech Day in 2022. This prototype is a true electric vehicle (EV) that can drive, deploy propellers, and ascend into the sky, while others have used the word imprecisely.

This flying car looks has a supercar look and tucks it’s wings while you drive

Would YOU want a vtol in your driveway?! #ces #CES2024 #flyingcar pic.twitter.com/S84ixqKyGB — Ellie in Space 🚀💫 (@esherifftv) January 9, 2024

As reported by The Sun, Wang Tan the chief designer of Xpeng Aeroht told the outlet, "Humans are 3D animals but the transportation is 2D. Everybody wants to fly actually and to have another view, another angle, to see the gorgeous view." Tan said that although the eVTOL flying supercar is still under development, he has flown in another aircraft that he created. CES guests saw an actual demonstration of the car's propellers blasting out of it. The company stated, "With its elegant fusion of design and technology, this vehicle offers the look, feel, and driving experience of a supercar, but can transition effortlessly from land to flight mode, allowing drivers to take to the air." Even though preorders are being accepted, XPeng AeroHT is keeping the exact price of their "flying car" for land aircraft carriers a secret. He Xiaopeng, the founder of XPeng, said that the carrier would cost around RMB 1 million ($140,500). When the business releases its final design, they will provide more precise price information.

🚗✈️ Unveiled at CES 2024: XPENG AEROHT eVTOL Flying Car! With its sleek, futuristic design, it's like a "moon rover" for Earth, blending style with cutting-edge technology. Witness the future of mobility. #XPENGAEROHT #CES2024 #FutureOfTransport pic.twitter.com/hL8erFUSgx — Domainyx (@domainyx) January 9, 2024

Also shown at CES the previous year were the Electrafly and Pal-V Liberty concepts. At CES last year, Aska displayed a flying automobile. Other firms that are supposedly in different stages of development and offering personal flying automobiles are Eve Air Mobility, Joby Aviation, and Archer Aviation. Nonetheless, at separate CES events, major manufacturers, including GM, Toyota, Hyundai, and Honda, have all made promises that resemble miniature helicopters rather than flying cars. At last October's Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo, Subaru displayed its Air Mobility Concept. Instead of the typical helicopter with a single blade on top and a smaller tail rotor out back, all these items are propelled off the ground by many little rotor assemblies. Not one of them even remotely resembles an automobile.

