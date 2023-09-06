Unidentified "Angry" Man Throws Wine Glass at Tom Sandoval During 'Vanderpump Rules Event

Not a "fine wine." Tom Sandoval caught himself in an aggressive brawl during an event attended by Vanderpump Rules cast members for season 11 in San Francisco. Fans of the reality show reported that the 40-year-old got in the middle of a tug-of-war where an angry man hurled a wine glass at Sandoval.

Image Source: Getty Images | Rodin Eckenroth

Also Read: Former ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Raquel Leviss Responds to Criticism Over Bethenny Frankel Interview

The viewers kept themselves updated with the show's latest filming and news. Social media platforms exploded with the viral video, which showed an unidentified man launching into an event and hijacking the whole party, reported TMZ. And Sandoval was seen at the center of a physical altercation.

The finale of the show took place at a Gold Bar Whiskey party, and the "angry" man chucked a glass of wine at the reality star. Afterward, Sandoval erupted from his chair, trying to calm things down as a security guard emerged. However, the aggressive man picked up a nearby chair he would have thought to use as a weapon.

The Bravo star caught himself in a tug-of-war with the man who refused to give up on the chair, but eventually, a security guard grasped the man, grabbed him, and escorted him out of the venue, per Screen Rant. The viewers presumed the beef was between the man and Sandoval. However, the original witness cleared the confusion.

Also Read: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Says Rachel Leviss Not Coming Back in Season 11 Is a 'Travesty'

The reason for the beef remained unclear; however, the video affirmed the unnamed attacker aimed at Sandoval since the reality star immediately reacted. But an update was posted on TikTok where the eye-witness clarified the man was targeting the security by throwing wine. "Random angry dude was beefing with security, not Tom," cleared the witness.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thomas Sandoval (@tomsandoval1)

Also Read: 'Vanderpump Rules' Fame Ariana Madix Defends Living Together With Ex-Tom Sandoval For Their Pets

Before the man in question hurled the wine, he threw a centerpiece at security, which started the altercation. Megan, the social media influencer who goes by the name @themeganplays, posted a subsequent video clarifying any more confusion about who was the attacker's target.

Image Source: TikTok | @themeganplays

According to Megan, the alleged "angry dude" was seeking attention. Since the cameras were rolling for the Vanderpump Rules event, the suspect just wanted to be on TV and was "desperate," reported Entertainment Tonight. The outlet also reached out to the San Francisco Police Department's Southern Station, but they reported no arrest or detention of any sort from the event.

Fans who assumed the brawl was between Sandoval and the man aren't entirely wrong because ever since he cheated on Ariana Madix with Raquel Leviss, his reputation has been of a "Scandoval". Apart from the (in)famous infidelity and Madix's blasting confrontation at the show's reunion, the reality show's season 11 finale has been surrounded by a lot of tea and talk.

One thing happens after the next, and there's so much to keep up with the cast lineup. The upcoming season's plot will be interesting to watch since there's so much to unwrap after Sandoval and Leviss' affair and the former's split with Madix. Due to the massive blowout between the exes and the cheating scandal, the cast, especially Sandoval, have become renowned faces in reality TV.

More from Inquisitr

Raquel Leviss Updates Her Instagram Bio To Reflect Her Desire to Be "Better" Amid Cheating Scandal

Jax Taylor’s Fans Surprised as He Joins New Reality Show Amid Rumors of His Return to ‘Vanderpump'