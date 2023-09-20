One of former President Donald Trump's longtime assistants, Molly Michael, has told federal investigators that Trump repeatedly wrote to-do lists for her on White House documents marked classified. According to ABC News, these documents had clear classified marks, and Michael claimed that she got requests or tasks from Trump on the back of notecards, which were later recognized as sensitive White House information.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by James Devaney

This revelation complicates the former president's legal problems, which have previously included charges linked to his handling of secret materials. Trump's spokesperson has denounced these allegations as "illegal leaks" and has categorically denied any wrongdoing. However, the claims raise major concerns about how sensitive government records were handled during his tenure and the subsequent court battle.

Molly Michael, Trump's executive assistant in the White House beginning in 2018, continued to work for him after he left office. Her resignation last year was motivated by Trump's failure to comply with federal requests for the repatriation of government records housed at his Mar-a-Lago home. The FBI searched the premises again in August 2022 and discovered files labeled classified, although these documents were not seized at the time.

Former Pres. Trump wrote to-do lists for an assistant on documents that were marked classified, sources say. https://t.co/Ct5QvBSY3Z — ABC News (@ABC) September 18, 2023

The scenario changed when Molly Michael returned to Mar-a-Lago the next day to clean up her office space. She discovered the sensitive documents stashed beneath a drawer organizer at that point. Recognizing their importance, she immediately turned them over to the FBI, shedding light on what could be vital evidence in the continuing legal procedures.

Trump's legal woes began in June when he was charged with 37 criminal offenses stemming from his handling of sensitive data. Prosecutors claimed he regularly refused to hand over hundreds of papers holding classified information ranging from US nuclear secrets to national defense capabilities, and that he took steps to hinder the government's efforts to retrieve these records. Trump has repeatedly refuted all claims and called the inquiry a political witch hunt.

It is TOTALLY clear what Trump meant when he told Michaels, “You don’t know anything about the boxes.” pic.twitter.com/mohTGD1aZX — 🇺🇸Sybill Trelawney🇺🇦🌻 (@SybilT2) September 18, 2023

Molly Michael's remarks to investigators provide significant insights into the range of information gathered by special counsel Jack Smith in his case against Trump. The disclosures also call into question Trump's statements about the volume of official documents housed at Mar-a-Lago, which has been investigated by the National Archives. Michael became increasingly concerned about Trump's claims, believing they could be readily refuted. Furthermore, it has been revealed that Trump allegedly tried to persuade Michael not to cooperate with the FBI. He reportedly informed her, "You don't know anything about the boxes," after learning of the FBI's interest in interviewing her.

In May of the previous year, the Justice Department filed a grand jury subpoena to Trump, demanding the return of all classified papers. The indictment against Trump alleges that he directed his attorney, Evan Corcoran, to remove dozens of boxes from Mar-a-Lago's storage room before the search, hindering the FBI's efforts to locate responsive documents. Corcoran later discovered only 38 classified documents in the remaining boxes. Three months after the original FBI search, agents returned to Mar-a-Lago on an unannounced search and discovered an additional 102 classified documents in Trump's office and other sections of the estate.

