Trump's Third 'Assassination Attempt' Suspect Denies Plot, Threatens to Sue Riverside County Sheriff

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of gun violence that some readers may find distressing.

According to Riverside County Sheriff, Chad Bianco, police in Coachella Valley, California, prevented an apparent third assassination attempt at Republican candidate Donald Trump on Saturday, at a rally. The suspect, Vem Miller, however, stated that he was shocked to learn that his detention was being framed as an assassination attempt. During a phone interview with the Los Angeles Times, Miller shared that he plans on suing the Riverside County sheriff and has lawyers already preparing a 'massive lawsuit' against the county.

Miller said, “Everything they said about me is untrue... Unfortunately, he appears to have committed career suicide.” He added, “As of right this second, I could prove everything they said is untrue. It’s just going to be bad…That sheriff is going to lose his job.” It was reported that the suspect was carrying a loaded shotgun, a handgun, and a high-capacity magazine. Discussing the same, Miller revealed that he carries the weapons for self-protection as he had received death threats over work he did for the media company, the America Happens Network.

As reported by Newsweek, the alleged suspect firmly rejected any hatred toward Trump. Rather, he revealed that he is a supporter of the former president. He asserted, “These accusations are complete bull**. I’m an artist, I’m the last person who would cause any violence and harm to anybody... I always travel around with my firearms in the back of my truck. I've literally never even shot a gun in my life. I don't know anything about guns. I am beyond a novice." Two unnamed sources close to the Trump campaign also claimed that they don't think the Coachella Valley incident was an assassination attempt; these assertions have further complicated the probe.

As reported by People, law enforcement caught Miller when deputies spotted his black SUV at a checkpoint where Avenue 52 meets Celebration Drive. Upon questioning, he presented the credentials and flashed a VIP pass that suggested he belonged at the Trump rally and even claimed to be part of the press. However, the officials discovered a few abnormalities as he entered the protected area. Authorities found several IDs with different names in his car in addition to the heavy firearms. The SUV itself was unregistered, which filed further suspicion.

Sheriff Bianco revealed that Miller's vehicle had license plate markings that could be linked to a faction of so-called sovereign citizens, a fringe, right-wing movement that rejects the authority of the government, as reported by The Independent. Miller was then taken into custody and booked at the John J. Benoit Detention Center, as reported by the sheriff's office. However, he was later released on $5,000 bail despite the seriousness of the charges, and he will probably make an appearance in court shortly.

