Trump's Team Dreads When He Attacks Kamala Harris 'Like a Crazy Racist and Sexist Person': Insider

Team Trump is reportedly concerned that members of the Republican Party, including Donald Trump himself, would trash talk Vice President Kamala Harris merely on the basis of her identity and turn away important voters in the process. As reported by The Washington Post on Tuesday, one insider spilled, "We hope he doesn’t act like a crazy racist and sexist person, but we can’t control him. There are probably dog whistles and racist and sexist tropes he’ll stumble into. His campaign is going to try to keep him out of that rhetoric, but it’s going to be difficult." Some on the inside even seemed to believe that Trump would inevitably say something hurtful about Harris.

'We can’t control him': Insider says campaign panics whenever Trump attacks Harris. Trump & staffers terrified campaign will crumble because of his bigotry & hope he doesn’t act like a crazy racist & sexist person. They'll try to control Trump's rhetoric but it will be difficult pic.twitter.com/AcXXLrs67H — Judy Fulbright -No DMs Please (@JudyFulbright) July 30, 2024

The article further stated that Trump's Republican colleagues were afraid of the real estate mogul's 'more extreme supporters' because they would not be able to avoid using 'sexist and racially fraught language,' which could have genuine repercussions with certain sections of voters.

It also seems as though Republicans have long worried that racism and sexism inside the party may hurt their chances of winning elections. Furthermore, Politico revealed that prominent House Republicans told their members to criticize Harris' record in politics and leave out comments about her gender and race.

NEW: Jen Psaki says Donald Trump and his ‘weirdo running mate’ will regroup with the ‘Republican apparatus’ and hit Kamala Harris with ‘racist,’ ‘sexist,’ and ‘misogynistic’ attacks



“Donald Trump and his weirdo running mate and the Republican apparatus behind them will regroup.… pic.twitter.com/5ZnKojR9Ru — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) July 28, 2024

Specifically, in order to ensure the focus was on Harris' missteps and not the GOP, many Republicans were told not to call Harris a 'DEI (diversity, equality, and inclusion) hire.' One anonymous member told the outlet, "We have everything going our way and you just can’t handle that? We’ll give you a cheat sheet if you don’t know what else to talk about."

Man, they REALLY — almost comically — don’t know how to attack her. From “a DEI hire” to a “trash bag,” her laugh to childless cat ladies…it’s all backfiring with the very voters they’ll need. They can’t find a message that doesn’t just sound WEIRD. 🫨 https://t.co/vMgGIB6EDD — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) July 30, 2024

A Republican pollster also recently warned Trump against labeling Vice President Harris as a DEI candidate. As per a different article by The Washington Post, Whit Ayres said, "If he [Trump] follows the examples of some of the irresponsible members of Congress and starts taking shots at her race and her gender and talking about a DEI candidate, that’s going to backfire."

According to Ayres, Trump should pay attention to Harris's political positions: "On the other hand, if he focuses on policy differences and calls her a San Francisco liberal who wants to ban fracking, ban offshore drilling and eliminate private health insurance, then I think he will be helped by the Kamala candidacy."

Additionally, over the weekend, Reuters was informed by many Republican politicians and Black Trump supporters that they were concerned about 'demeaning racist and sexist attacks.' Some Trump supporters, particularly those in the Black Americans for Trump alliance, have voiced concern that the president's efforts to reach out to Black voters—a critical bloc in the next presidential election on November 5—could be undermined if he were to disparage Harris.

As per the report, eight out of eleven Black Republican women and nine Republican congressmen who backed Trump urged against making personal attacks on Harris. Republican Main Street Caucus head Representative Dusty Johnson told the outlet, "I'm going to oppose Vice President Harris because of what she's done, not who she is. Some of this ugliness is unbecoming of a great country."