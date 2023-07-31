Trump’s Middle Eastern Earnings Exceeded $9.6 Million During His Presidency

Years of reporting and a thorough examination of his tax returns by the Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) indicate that Trump is believed to have received at least $9.6 million from Middle Eastern nations during his time as president.

Trump's decision to continue being actively involved in the Trump Organization after being elected president was absolutely unprecedented, blurring the barriers between his businesses and the government and leading to an endless stream of conflicts of interest. Trump made tens of millions of dollars from foreign corporate interests throughout his term in government as a result of his successful business ventures as per the report.

Particularly, the Middle East emerged as a lucrative market. The businesses owned by Trump, including his hotels and golf courses, attracted diplomats and government representatives looking to build relationships with the American president. It was a clear chance for foreign governments to network with the most powerful person in the world.

Saudi Arabia, a significant power in the area, lost no time in seizing this chance. Government lobbyists made multiple reservations at Trump's hotel in Washington, D.C., shelling out an astounding $270,000 in just three months. The Trump International Hotel saw a considerable increase in revenue when the Saudi Crown Prince's entourage stayed there during his 2018 visit to New York. Trump's business partner in Indonesia negotiated a contract with a Saudi-backed company weeks before the tragic death of Jamal Khashoggi, a Washington Post journalist, raising the possibility of other lucrative partnerships.

Another major player in the Middle East, Qatar, worked hard to win back Trump's favor and the support of the American administration after being accused of aiding terrorism. They gave the president $125,000 a year by purchasing a $6.5 million condo in Trump World Tower and renting space in a prestigious San Francisco skyscraper that is also co-owned by Trump. Trump welcomed the Emir of Qatar to the Oval Office in return and commended it for its efforts in battling extremism.

Amid worries about corruption and violations of human rights, the United Arab Emirates also sought methods to support Trump's campaign. Trump collected large earnings from his golf course in Dubai and other enterprises while in office. Additionally, the United Arab Emirates lavishly spent money at Donald Trump's hotel in Washington, D.C., demonstrating their support for the president's policies, which include the "maximum pressure" campaign against Iran and a $23 billion arms contract with Abu Dhabi.

Even Kuwait, a lesser-known but nonetheless vital participant, staged three independence day parties at Trump's hotel in Washington, D.C. The distinctions between Trump's enterprises and his duties as president were further blurred when he gave Kuwait's ruling emir a "top U.S. honor" in exchange.

Trump's total Middle East earnings of $9.6 million during his administration may simply be the tip of the iceberg, according to CREW, which investigated conflicts of interest involving nations that weren't listed on his tax filings. Officials from Iraq, Oman, and Yemen visited Trump properties, but the full financial extent of their interactions remains unknown.

Trump's open appreciation for the financial benefits of these Middle Eastern nations was clear throughout his presidency. He openly thanked them for their assistance and their readiness to make investments in his properties. Foreign interests, notably those from the Middle East, continue to seek access to Trump and put money in his pockets as the 2024 election draws nearer.

