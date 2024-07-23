Trump's Ex-Ally, Rudy Giuliani is Keeping His 'Chin Up' Amid Possible Jail Time: Lawyer Claims

Rudy Giuliani, former New York mayor, and Donald Trump's ally, had a fall from grace after he was indicted with 17 other defendants for his role in an attempt to overturn the 2020 elections in favor of Trump over his rival Joe Biden. Since then, he's been embroiled in multiple other legal cases. However, his attorney claimed he still manages to "keep his chin up."

Giuliani also lost his license to practice law in the aftermath of his legal woes but surprisingly, he's still enjoying his celebrity status. Arthur Aidala, the embattled former mayor's attorney told Page Six, "I have to say, I don't know how he does it, but he keeps his chin up. He obviously recognizes what has taken place, but when I speak to him he's energetic."

Aidala is representing "America's mayor" in three different legal cases. Harvey Weinstein and Ghislaine Maxwell are among the lawyers' other high-profile clients. "He still enjoys a lot of positive celebrity. We can't go a block [in NYC] without someone saying, "Rudy! I wish you were the mayor again! I wish you were running the city!" citing his popularity hasn't faded in NYC.

"Especially on the Upper East Side," noted the lawyer. "We went to dinner at Arturo's [on York Avenue], and once that first table came over… 'Can we take a picture of, with you?' There was a line." People still did not forget [his time as mayor], people appreciate him more than ever [and that recognition] keeps his spirits high. He's got a life, but it's definitely not the life it could've been and should've been."

Giuliani was first indicted on criminal charges in Arizona for the alleged involvement in the 2020 election interference case and has a mount of legal woes in his name, including criminal charges in Georgia. The Washington Post reported by May 2024, he still hasn't been served because prosecutors couldn't track him down. Initially, he was unable to practice law due to the case, he's now been formally disbarred. "He lost [the] ability to make a living," Aidala said. "It's such a fall from grace for someone who did so much for this city, he took the mob down."

Meanwhile, his other legal troubles include the Georgia case where he was indicted on 13 felony counts, a Georgia defamation case filed by two election workers for tying to a conspiracy theory about voter fraud in the 2020 elections, another suit filed by Hunter Biden in September 2023 accusing him and his attorney of tampering with POTUS' digital data recovered from his laptop, a $10 million lawsuit brought by former associate Noelle Dunph alleging sexual assault and harassment and more.

After the $148 million election lawsuit was filed, Nick Akerman, a New York attorney who briefly worked alongside Giuliani, said at the time, "It's like everything is crashing down on him. He hasn't come to grips with what he has done to his life. He has completely destroyed himself," as per AP News.

The 80-year-old, who served as New York mayor from 1994 until 2001, was most beloved for his quick action on 9/11. In addition, he also filed for bankruptcy in December 2023, and according to his lawyer, if he loses Georgia's criminal case, "it's a mandatory minimum of five years in prison," adding, "Of course, that's a lot of pressure."