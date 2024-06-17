Trump’s Absolutely ‘Hilarious Self-Own’ Comes Seconds After He Challenges Biden to a Cognitive Test

Former President Donald Trump was recently mocked online after experiencing a 'self-own' moment. During a campaign rally, Trump challenged his opponent, President Joe Biden's mental acuity and suggested he undergo a 'cognitive test' similar to the one he took during his presidency, back in 2018. Trump flubbed the name of the physician who administered it, as per NBC News, garnering ridicule.

"I think [Biden] should take a cognitive test like I did," Trump said during his speech. "Doc Ronny Johnson. Does everyone know Ronny Johnson, [a] congressman from Texas? He was the White House doctor, and he said I was the healthiest president, he feels, in history. So I liked him very much indeed immediately," Trump said, flubbing Dr. Ronny's last name, which is actually Jackson. Netizens swiftly took to social media to make fun of the blunder.

"This is the funniest self-own I’ve seen in a while," an X user opined. Another user trashed the former president, saying, "This has to be one of the most impressive self-owns ever. His cognitive decline is scary and concerning." In a similar vein, another user asserted, "Public humiliation- Trump is going down hard from his dementia deterioration. He twice can’t remember Ronny Jackson’s name. Trump needs a full-time caregiver to accompany him on his absurd campaign."

Others however mocked the physician, who was infamous for distributing pills. "Don’t take it the wrong way, Captain @RonnyJacksonTX…I’m sure he gets everyone's name wrong who ran a pill farm for him while they were White House Doctor," a user slammed. Following suit, another echoed, "Texas Congressman and former Presidential Physician Ronny JACKSON kept half of the White House stoned and his patient can’t even remember his name."

As the comments poured in, a user trolled, "Welcome to today’s special edition of #ImagineIfBidenDidIt. Trump boasts of passing a cognitive test but can’t remember the name of the White House doctor who supposedly administered it." Another agreed, "Irony of ironies. Trump wants Biden to take a cognitive test and meanwhile, he’s talking about his doctor for 4 years in the White House (and a current Congressman) and he gets his name wrong."

During his address in Detroit, Trump also referred to a video that has been making the rounds online in Republican circles. The clip shows Biden seeing skydivers descend with flags from several countries during the just-finished G-7 summit in Italy, NPR reported. A snippet of the footage shows Biden spinning around, backing away from the leaders, and moving in the opposite direction. Subsequently, he made a vague thumbs-up gesture, but it is unclear to whom he was gesturing. Trump's dig however fell flat as a more thorough view of the same, revealed that the president had turned to face a skydiver who had just made a landing.