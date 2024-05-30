Trump Unleashes Midnight Rant Against ‘Wacko’ De Niro After Actor’s Presser Outside NY Court

Donald Trump charged against Robert De Niro on his Truth Social platform in a bizarre late-night rant after the actor made comments attacking the former president during a press conference put together by President Joe Biden's campaign outside the Manhattan courthouse where closing arguments in Trump's hush money/election interference trial were being heard.

I never knew how small, both mentally and physically, Wacko Former Actor Robert De Niro was. Today, De Niro, who suffers from an incurable case of TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, commonly known in the medical community as TDS, was met, outside the Courthouse, with a force far greater… pic.twitter.com/NDadWMAF5M — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) May 29, 2024

“I never knew how small, both mentally and physically, Wacko Former Actor Robert De Niro was,” Trump railed in a Truth Social post, HuffPost reported.

“Today, De Niro, who suffers from an incurable case of TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, commonly known in the medical community as TDS, was met, outside the Courthouse, with a force far greater than the Radical Left – MAGA,” the former president said, referring to De Niro’s clash with Trump supporters outside the courthouse.

Crooked Joe Biden just announced that he will speak, for a change, at the end of his trial against me. Yesterday he sent his mentally challenged servant, former actor Robert De Niro, to create a little chaos in front of the Courthouse, and to influence the trial. Election… pic.twitter.com/lMLiqvhMfT — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) May 29, 2024

The post, attacking the veteran Hollywood star and two-time Oscar winner, continued, “Robert, whose movies, artistry, and brand have gone WAY DOWN IN VALUE since he entered the political arena at the request of Crooked Joe Biden, looked so pathetic and sad out there. Where have you gone, Joe DiMaggio!!!”

De Niro has long been a vocal opponent of Trump. “He’s so blatantly stupid. He’s a punk, he’s a dog, he’s a pig, he’s a con,” he declared of the business mogul right before the 2016 election. Since then, he hasn't really eased up, and Trump has occasionally responded. Late last year, following De Niro's critique of Trump at an awards ceremony, the former president shot back and labeled him as “unwatchable” and a “total loser.”

During the press conference on May 28, De Niro referred to the former president as a “clown,” claiming that New Yorkers put up with him “when he was just another grubby real estate hustler masquerading as a big shot…But this person can’t run the country,” per Forbes.

According to the actor, Trump “wants to destroy not only the city but the country…and eventually, he could destroy the world.” Speaking on the Capitol incident on January 6, De Niro claimed that Trump gave the crowd instructions “to do his dirty work for him.” The actor forewarned that Trump will become a “tyrant” if reelected.

The Biden campaign issued a 30-second attack ad featuring De Niro that was directed against Trump last week.

“From midnight tweets to drinking bleach to tear-gassing citizens and staging a photo op, we knew Trump was out of control when he was president. Then, he lost the 2020 election and snapped,” the voiceover in the advertisement took aim at the business mogul.

“Excuse my French.” The View mutes the audio multiple times on Robert De Niro as he rips into Donald Trump. (Video: ABC) pic.twitter.com/1budnldbjD — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) May 14, 2024

Then, the actor—who is not seen in the video and only voices it—accuses Trump of “desperately trying to hold onto power” and of intending to take over as a “dictator” by campaigning for office once more.