Donald Trump Allegedly Kept The Classified Documents in Bathroom at Mar-a-Lago

During Donald Trump's presidency, his careless approach to handling documents has returned to haunt him.

Donald Trump was indicted for allegedly mishandling classified documents after his presidency, and these documents were discovered in various locations, including a bathroom, among other places, within his private Mar-a-Lago club. On June 8th, a federal grand jury indicted the former president, Donald Trump, revealing that he had retained more than 100 classified documents, encompassing highly sensitive topics from seven intelligence agencies, such as the CIA, NSA, and Department of Defense. At the time of the indictment, Trump was 76 years old.

As stated in the document, the classified documents were stored at Mar-a-Lago in various locations, including a ballroom, a bathroom and shower, an office space, Trump's bedroom, and a storage room. The indictment revealed that in the two months following Trump's departure from office, numerous boxes of documents were placed on stage in Mar-a-Lago's White and Gold Ballroom, a venue often used for hosting large-scale events. The ballroom referred to in the indictment was the very same location where, two years later, Trump would declare his candidacy for the 2024 Republican nomination. It was also the place where he hosted supporters to rally around him after his first indictment. This initial indictment stemmed from a pending case brought by the Manhattan District Attorney's office, accusing Trump of falsifying business records through hush-money payments made to Stormy Daniels.

As per CNN's report, the boxes of documents initially placed in the bathroom and shower of the Lake Room at Mar-a-Lago were later moved to the ground floor of the building. Prosecutors argued in the indictment that the connecting hallway, where these documents were stored, could be accessed through multiple outside entrances. Additionally, documents were also kept in a storage closet at the same location.

Walt Nauta, who served as Trump's personal aide and is now facing charges, made a discovery when some of the boxes of classified files stored at Mar-a-Lago had toppled over. Among the revealed documents, one was labeled "SECRET/REL TO USA, FVEY," indicating that its contents were releasable only to the Five Eyes intelligence alliance, which includes Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As stated in the indictment, Nauta sent two photos of the toppled documents to another Mar-a-Lago employee via text message, along with a message: “I opened the door and found this…” In response, the unnamed employee wrote back: "Oh no oh no," and added, "I'm sorry, POTUS had my phone."

As reported by The Washington Post, witnesses informed prosecutors that Trump had a tendency to show classified documents to visitors. The indictment further revealed that tens of thousands of people might have had access to these documents, as reported by CNN. According to prosecutors, Trump is accused of instructing his attorney to sign a "sworn certification" stating that all the classified documents had been handed over to the FBI, even though Trump was aware that there were more such documents still at Mar-a-Lago. In his first public statement, Jack Smith, the Justice Department special counsel who filed the charges, emphasized that the country operates under "one set of laws," and they are applicable to everyone.

