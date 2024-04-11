Trump Targets ‘White House Thugs’ and Accuses ‘Biden’s Doj’ of Conspiring Against Him in a Morning Rant

In an iconic early morning outburst, former President Donald Trump took to his social media platform Truth Social to unleash a fiery tirade against President Biden, the Department of Justice (DOJ), and what he perceives as a politically planned conspiracy against him. Trump’s passionate message reflects his mounting agitation as he faces a trial next week related to hush money payments, among other legal challenges. Trump’s tirade began with a direct on the White House.

He wrote, “The White House Thugs should not be allowed to have these dangerous and unfair Biden Trials during my campaign for President. All of them, civil and criminal, could have been brought more than three years ago. It is an illegal attack on a Political Opponent. It is Communism at its worst, and Election Interference at its Best.”

The fear is palpable. 😱😂😂😂



Dear gods forgive me for the pleasure I am receiving right now. pic.twitter.com/vHLD1rEUQD — Eugene (@Democracy1stE) April 10, 2024

The former president shared specific disdain for the forthcoming trial, where he claimed, “No such thing has ever happened in our Country before. On Monday I will be forced to sit, GAGGED, before a HIGHLY CONFLICTED & CORRUPT JUDGE, whose hatred for me has no bounds. All of these New York and D.C. “Judges” and Prosecutors have the same MINDSET. Nobody but this Soros Prosecutor, Alvin Bragg, wanted to take this ridiculous case.” He cornered Judge Alvin Bragg and accused him of harboring personal animosity towards him.

Trump further added, “All legal scholars say it is a sham. BIDEN’S DOJ IS RUNNING THE CASE. Just think of it, these animals want to put the former President of the United States (who got more votes than any sitting President!), & the PARTY’S REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE, IN JAIL, for doing absolutely nothing wrong. It is a RUSH TO THE FINISH. SO UNFAIR,” as reported by Radar.

Cheesus is going through something we like to call “reality”.



Reality happens when your group of “yes-men” are unable to coddle you any longer, and the consequences of your actions boomerang and smack you full on in the face.



Welcome to reality, bitch. Don’t forget to wipe… pic.twitter.com/fwykkWCP0F — Dittie (@DittiePE) April 10, 2024

Transitioning from attacking the DOJ and judiciary, Trump pivoted to target President Biden over his policies. He exclaimed, “For 3 years, Crooked Joe Biden has flooded our Country with tens of millions of Illegal Aliens while insisting he could do nothing to stop it. Do NOT be fooled by any phony Biden Executive Order. Crooked Joe opposes Deportations, and he wants to turn his Illegal Migrants into Voting Citizens. He is giving them Free Welfare, Healthcare, and Housing, and he's letting them crash our Hospitals, our Education System, and Social Security and Medicare, while our Communities are under siege from Migrant Crime. On Day One, I will Deport Crooked Joe's Illegals, and SHUT THE BORDER DOWN!”

As per Newsweek, the timing of Trump’s rant collided with discussions in the media about his potential fear of going to prison. The upcoming hush money trial, where Trump faces several counts of falsifying business records, has intensified speculation about his agitation. Fox News hosts Jessica Tarlov and Jeanine Pirro further fueled discussions about Trump's apprehensions regarding legal proceedings.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Megan Varner

Tarlov shared, "He [Trump] is doing his darndest to make sure that he doesn't have to show up in any of these courtrooms because he's definitely afraid of what's going to happen there." To which Pirro disagreed and exclaimed, "He's not afraid of anything…I know him. He's not." The trial, scheduled to commence on Monday, April 15, has been subject to multiple delays sought by Trump's legal team.