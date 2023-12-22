Trump Supporters Violently Threaten Judges Who Ruled Him Out From 2024 State Ballot

Social media platforms have been inundated with death threats directed at the judges who, by a vote of 4-3, disqualified former President Trump from the Colorado Republican primary, Raw Story reported. A nonpartisan nonprofit organization called Advance Democracy compiled the deadly threatening chatter and found what it called "significant violent rhetoric" directed at the justices. The threats also showed methods of killing, such as hollow point bullets, rifles, rope, bombs, and in certain cases, doxxing the justices.

Daniel Jones, president of Advance Democracy, confirmed the unsettling internet rumors in a statement to NBC News. “We are seeing significant violent language and threats being made against the ​ justices and others perceived to be behind yesterday’s Colorado Supreme Court ruling," it reads.

"Kill judges. Behead judges. Roundhouse kick a judge into the concrete," read a post on what NBC News called a fringe site. "Slam dunk a judge's baby into the trashcan." A pro-Trump forum had another violent threat, "This ends when we kill these f--kers."

"The normalization of this type of violent rhetoric — and lack of remedial action by social media entities — is cause for significant concern," Jones, a former FBI investigator and staffer for the Senate Intelligence Committee, said. "Trump’s statements, which have sought to delegitimize and politicize the actions of the courts, are serving as a key driver of the violent rhetoric. Political leaders on both sides of the political aisle need to speak out against these calls for violence, and social media platforms need to reassess their role in hosting and promoting this rhetoric.”

The threats are consistent with a pattern that has been observed following Trump's legal developments, per CBS News. A man who was present at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, assaulted the Cincinnati FBI field office with a nail gun and a rifle after the FBI raided Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. Following the grand jury's indictment of Trump in Georgia, a few of his followers shared the grand jurors' addresses online.

Threats from Trump supporters were also sent at U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan after she took up special counsel Jack Smith's criminal lawsuit concerning election meddling against the president. When a federal appeals court affirmed a reduced gag order against Trump in his election meddling case this month, it highlighted the pattern, pointing out that those who openly target him are frequently harassed and intimidated.

Now the Judges in Colorado are getting death threats.



Hey MAGA, good way to prove you are not violent insurrectionists trying to overthrow the government by threatening supreme court judges. — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) December 21, 2023

A woman who was accused of making death threats against Judge Tanya Chutkan in August left a note at the judge's chambers that said, "If Trump doesn't get elected in 2024, we are coming to kill you, so tread lightly. …You will be targeted personally, publicly, your family, all of it."

The justices acknowledged the scope of the Colorado ballot dispute and hinted at the possibility of reprisals in their 4-3 decision. "We are likewise mindful of our solemn duty to apply the law, without fear or favor, and without being swayed by public reaction to the decisions that the law mandates we reach."

