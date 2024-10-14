Trump Suggests Military Force Against His Critics — Harris Warns 'It's a Risk Americans Can't Afford'

Kamala Harris’ campaign issued a strong warning after Donald Trump suggested deploying the U.S. military against Americans whom he labeled the 'enemy from within.' In a recent interview with Maria Bartiromo, on Fox News, Trump argued that political opponents— whom he referred to as 'radical Left lunatics'—posed a greater threat to the U.S. than foreign actors or migrants. Trump stated that any disruption on election day caused by these groups should require federal intervention. “It should be easily handled by, if necessary, by the National Guard, or if really necessary, by the military,” he told Bartiromo.

Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Bill Pugliano

When Bartiromo asked if he was concerned about foreign nationals causing chaos during the election, Trump dismissed the possibility, pivoting focus on domestic opponents. “I think the bigger problem is the enemy from within,” he said, describing Left-wing groups as 'very bad people' and 'sick people.' He also denied the possibility of disruption from his supporters. “Not from the side that votes for Trump,” he assured, as per the Daily Beast.

Trump to Bartiromo on what worries him about election day: "I think the bigger problem is the enemy from within ... sick people, radical left lunatics. And it should be easily handled by, if necessary, by National Guard, or if really necessary, by the military." pic.twitter.com/twRsilNJnz — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 13, 2024

Later in the segment, Trump reiterated, "We have two enemies. We have the outside enemy. And, then we have the enemy from within. And the enemy from within, in my opinion, is more dangerous than China, Russia, and all these countries." Trump has frequently used the phrase 'enemy from within' in recent speeches. On Saturday, he directed it at Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., a leading Trump critic who played a key role in the congressional investigation that resulted in the former president's impeachment. Schiff is currently campaigning for a Senate seat.

Yet another nonsensical rant about me filled with tired insults, lies about voting booths, and more, this time in my home state of California.



Seriously, Donald. Why are you so obsessed with me? pic.twitter.com/jp8lS2V0vw — Adam Schiff (@AdamSchiff) October 13, 2024

Harris' campaign responded swiftly, deeming the remarks a dangerous threat to democracy. A spokesperson for the campaign warned that Trump's rhetoric signals an intent to undermine civil liberties and expand executive power. “What Donald Trump is promising is dangerous, and returning him to office is simply a risk Americans cannot afford,” the campaign said in a statement.

His own advisors have warned that he’s unfit to ever step foot inside the Oval Office again. Donald Trump is too risky for us to take a chance on. https://t.co/eByDKe6nq3 — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) October 13, 2024

Ian Sams, a senior adviser to Harris, added that the comments should alarm every American. “Trump is suggesting that his fellow Americans are worse ‘enemies’ than foreign adversaries, and he is saying he would use the military against them. Taken with his vow to act as a dictator on day one and terminate the Constitution, this should alarm every American who cares about their freedom and security.” Harris’ running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz took to X to criticize Trump’s comment. He penned, “His [Trump's] own advisors have warned that he’s unfit to ever step foot inside the Oval Office again…Trump is too risky for us to take a chance on.”

NEW from @KamalaHQ & @IanSams >> "Donald Trump is suggesting that his fellow Americans are worse ‘enemies’ than foreign adversaries, and he is saying he would use the military against them."



"This should alarm every American who cares about their freedom and security." https://t.co/W7FH76lnvZ pic.twitter.com/IdJdMZ34w5 — Joseph Costello (@costellojoseph_) October 13, 2024

Since the January 6 insurrection, the former president has denied any wrongdoing, shifting blame onto others— particularly Democrats— through a stream of false claims. Despite facing federal and state charges for interfering in the 2020 election in Washington, D.C., and Georgia, he has pleaded not guilty in both cases. Although Trump warned about possible backlash from the Left over the election results, it is his MAGA supporters who have a history of causing post-election unrest.

After President Joe Biden’s 2020 win, Right-wing agitators stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021, disrupting Congress to stop the certifying of the results. Biden has also voiced concerns that Trump supporters might become violent if things don’t go their way in the upcoming election. In a recent White House briefing, Biden told reporters he is 'confident' the election 'will be free and fair,' but admitted he isn’t sure 'whether it’ll be peaceful.'