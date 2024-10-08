Trump Sparks Outrage for Saying Immigrants Bring ‘Bad Genes’ in the US: “He Sounds Drunk or Stoned”

Donald Trump is not coming slow with his insults about the immigrants in the United States. The Republican nominee had a sit-down with conservative talk show host Hugh Hewitt on Monday, October 7, where he addressed immigrants as people with "bad genes." Trump, who is known for his inconsiderate remarks about non-Americans, sparked more outrage.

"How about allowing people to come to an open border, 13,000 of which were murderers," Trump remarked while criticizing his Democratic rival Kamala Harris' immigration policies. "Many of them murdered far more than one person, and they're now happily living in the United States. You know, now a murderer, I believe this, it's in their genes. And we [have] got a lot of bad genes in our country right now," as per Reuters.

Netizens were enraged over his 'bad genes' comment and called him out on X, formerly Twitter. A user, @JRubinBlogger, called Trump fascist, "This is fascism. Giving someone a platform for this is reprehensible." @FPWellman responded, "He sounds drunk or stoned too. Something is really off right now." @ChrisWozney added, "How can MAGA say this man is not racist with a straight face?"

Meanwhile, others called the Trump family 'bad genes' for making such a statement. For instance, @gailendavid, slammed, "The worst genes of all are in the Trump and Musk families." @tooronlists reminded people of Trump's past indictments, "34 criminal convictions says crime is all up in Trump's genes." @idummkopp echoed, "Good one, him talking about bad genes!"

The rest of them said Trump smells of Nazi's. @KareBearScare condemned, "Straight up Nazi shit. Great job, GOP, you are supporting a fucking Nazi." @oufenix weighed in, "He's been hittin' the Mein Kampf again, hasn't he?" @KesendraB saw-eye-to-eye, "Hits pretty much the same in the original German. "Wir haben gerade viele schlechte Gene in unserem Land."

However, Trump supporters defended him and claimed his words had been taken out of context. @UnrulyClock argued, Another willfully disingenuous misinterpretation of what was said. What he is saying for those honest enough to listen is that the 13,000 alleged murderers allowed into the country, there is no hope that they will reform their past misdeeds, hence, 'It's in their genes.'"

He has targeted the immigrants throughout the campaign trail, particularly those who have indulged in crimes. From "rapists" to "eating pets," Trump has a long history of degrading language towards migrants in the United States, and the first attack dates back to June 2015- the day he launched his first presidential bid, accusing Mexico of "not sending the best" people, per NBC News. "They're bringing drugs, they're bringing crime, they're rapists, and some, I assume, are good people. But I speak to border guards and they're telling us what we're getting," the former president said, and ever since, the MAGA movement has been following the same tone about those entering the American borders.