Donald Trump Slams ‘Failed’ GOP Candidate Who Claimed He Is Only Running to ‘Stay Out of Jail’

After former Texas representative Will Hurd claimed that the former president of the United States, Donald Trump, is just running again in the Presidential Elections to avoid going to prison, Trump retaliated against Hurd. Hurd, attempting to win the Republican nomination for president, made the statement on July 28 at the Lincoln Dinner in Des Moines, Iowa, when 13 Republican presidential contenders gave speeches.

“In Iowa last night I noticed that a little-known, failed former Congressman, Will Hurd, is ridiculously running for President. He quit Congress because it would have been impossible for him to win in his district – he did a really bad job,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform on July 30, per Western Journal.

Also Read: Trump Denies Deletion of Mar-A-Lago Security Tapes, Accuses Special Counsel of 'False Charges'

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mark Wilson

“Anyway, he got SERIOUSLY booed off the stage when he said I was running ‘to stay out of jail.’ Wrong, if I wasn’t running, or running and doing badly (like him & Christie!), with no chance to win, these prosecutions would never have been brought or happened!” Trump added, slamming the former Texas Rep, who was first elected to Congress in 2014.

Hurd stated in a social media post that potential GOP presidential candidates must take on Trump. The day before, he was even more direct. “Donald Trump is not running for president to make America great again. Donald Trump is not running for president to represent the people that voted for him in 2016 and 2020,” Hurd said, the Des Moines Register reported.

Also Read: Chris Christie Slams Trump and Allies Over New Obstruction Charges: “Corleones With No Experience”

“Donald Trump is running to stay out of prison,” he said, even though he was booed at by the crowd. “I know, I know, I know, I know,” he said next after more booing. “Listen, I know the truth — the truth is hard. But if we [nominate] Donald Trump, we are willingly giving Joe Biden four more years in the White House, and America can’t handle that,” Hurd said.

Hurd is not the only politician slamming Trump. Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson also jabbed at the former President ahead of the many cases piling against him. “You will be voting in Iowa, while multiple criminal cases are pending against Donald Trump. Iowa has an opportunity to say: ‘We, as a party, we need a new direction for America and for the GOP,’” Hutchinson said, per Politico.

Also Read: Donald Trump Allegedly Kept The Classified Documents in Bathroom at Mar-a-Lago

BREAKING: Will Hurd booed off stage in Iowa for saying Trump is only running to stay out of jail pic.twitter.com/maQwgIHBRp — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 29, 2023

Trump clapped back at Hutchinson via his Truth Social. “Don’t weak people like ‘Aida’ Hutchinson (Any relationship to one Cassidy Hutchinson, who actually stated that I became very physical with two tough, strong, Secret Service Agents, in getting them to turn around the ‘Beast’ on January 6th?) know or understand that the Prosecution of Donald Trump is an Election Interference Hoax, just like Russia, Russia, Russia, or the Fake Dossier, and that he is playing right into Marxists hands when I am leading the R’s by 50 Points and leading Biden BIG!” Trump wrote in a scathing response.

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who is running for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, said it's "inappropriate" for his GOP rivals to talk about pardoning former President Donald Trump if he is convicted in federal court. https://t.co/jPNrZ8yxGn — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 30, 2023

References:

https://www.westernjournal.com/trump-slams-gop-candidate-will-hurd-claiming-running-stay-prison/

https://www.politico.com/news/2023/07/29/trump-im-not-running-to-stay-out-of-jail-00108880

https://www.desmoinesregister.com/story/news/elections/presidential/caucus/2023/07/29/will-hurd-gets-boos-for-taking-on-trump-indictments-at-iowa-gop-dinner/70457555007/

More from Inquisitr

Chris Christie Calls Donald Trump 'One-Man Crime Wave' As Fresh Charges Against Former POTUS Drop

Here's Why John Lithgow Once Refused The Offer To Play Donald Trump On-Screen