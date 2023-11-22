Former President Donald Trump recently shared a threat made by Monica Crowley, a former official in his administration, implying that those who "framed Trump will pay." This comes at a critical point in Trump's case, as his attorney is arguing against a gag order. The former president is facing multiple criminal charges, and the post reflects the growing tension surrounding the case related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ethan Miller

Monica Crowley, a former Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Public Affairs under Trump, posted the threat on Truth Social. Crowley challenged the narrative surrounding the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot, claiming that Trump had been falsely framed by individuals seeking to prevent his return to the presidency. Trump's decision to repost Crowley's message coincided with his attorney's arguments against a gag order in the election interference case before a federal appeals court in Washington, D.C., per CNBC.

"Everything you’ve been told about January 6th is bullsh!t. The real insurrectionists are those who framed Trump to try to stop him from ever being President again - & who framed YOU as “domestic terrorists” to try to crush America First. They have failed - and they will pay," Crowley wrote.

They are now flat-out lying about Jan 6th despite the fact the entire world watched it with our own two eyes. — The Fact Checker (@MonitorFake) November 18, 2023

Judge Tanya Chutkan issued the gag order, which prevents Trump from making public statements aimed at prosecutors and potential witnesses. The judge cited the seriousness of Trump's statements as a potential threat to the integrity of the legal proceedings. Trump's legal team vehemently opposes the restriction, claiming it violates his free speech rights.

A similar restriction was temporarily lifted in a separate legal battle involving a civil business fraud case in New York by a state appeals court. Before this decision, Trump was fined twice for violating the gag order, per CNN. Trump, a leading candidate for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, faces charges in multiple criminal cases.

The gag order imposed by Engoron was to prevent Trump from publicly talking about him or his team. He has fined Mr. Trump twice for violating it, costing the former president $15,000. https://t.co/UthO6HHTIL — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) November 18, 2023

Recently, NPR reported that Trump faced criticism for using language reminiscent of Adolf Hitler in a recent campaign speech. During his speech, Trump referred to his political opponents as "vermin" and vowed to root out perceived threats to the country.

According to Robert Jones, founder of the Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI), Trump's recent statements indicate a shift into Nazi ideology. Jones emphasized Trump's use of language that dehumanizes political opponents, a tactic that authoritarian leaders have historically used. Trump's campaign denies any association with Nazi rhetoric, but critics argue that the language used contributes to the dehumanization of political opponents.

'They will pay': Trump shares social media threat as his lawyer argues gag order is unfair https://t.co/X75h4bKSVd — CNBC (@CNBC) November 20, 2023

According to the NPR report, studies show a link between Trump's success in the Republican primary in 2016 and support for authoritarian ideas. The erosion of democratic principles, as demonstrated by Trump's pursuit of greater executive power, has emerged as a major concern. According to an NYU study, approximately 4 in 10 Americans have authoritarian preferences. This sentiment strongly predicted Trump's support in the Republican primary in 2016.

