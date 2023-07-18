Trump Says 'Really Smart' Secret Service Knows 'Everything' About Who Owned White House Cocaine

Former president Donald Trump had recently asserted that he thinks the Secret Service is aware of the owner of the bag of cocaine seized at the White House in an interview with host Maria Bartiromo of Sunday Morning Futures that aired on Sunday morning.

Trump was doubtful that authorities could not know who the owner of the cocaine was, which they claimed was in the Situation Room, close to the West Executive entrance to the White House, reports Fox News. Trump probed, "You know how many cameras they have opposite the front door of the Situation Room?" He said, "I’ve gotten to know the Secret Service really well, and I can’t speak more highly of these people, they are incredible people," while adding "And I believe that they know everything – they're really smart and good at what they do."

According to CNN, the bag of cocaine was found at the White House earlier this month, and the U.S. Secret Service has concluded its investigation into it, but the agency was unable to identify a suspect "due to a lack of physical evidence," as revealed on Thursday.

According to the agency, no surveillance footage was discovered that could have given detectives leads for their inquiries or other clues as to who the cocaine belonged to. The agency mentioned, "Without physical evidence, the investigation will not be able to single out a person of interest from the hundreds of individuals who passed through the vestibule where the cocaine was discovered." They said, "At this time, the Secret Service's investigation is closed due to a lack of physical evidence."

In the Sunday interview, Trump expressed extreme skepticism regarding the investigation's findings. He said, "I don't think it’s possible for bags of cocaine to be left in a certain area, in the Situation Room." He continued, "I’m not talking about five blocks away, the Situation Room, where you decide on war, where you decide on nuclear."

This investigation started when the White House was briefly shut down after Secret Service agents found an "unknown item," on July 2. Soon after the material was discovered, the District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department ran a preliminary test that revealed it to be cocaine. The FBI's subsequent tests supported the result.

The little Ziploc bag containing the cocaine was discovered in a cubby that guests used to store their cellphones and other personal goods before entering the West Wing. According to the Secret Service, it was found "inside a vestibule leading to the lobby area of the West Executive Avenue entrance to the White House."

The Secret Service stated that their investigation "included a backward examination that spanned several days prior to the discovery of the substance and developed an index of several hundred individuals who may have accessed the area where the substance was found."

Investigators created "a pool of known persons for comparison of forensic evidence gleaned from the FBI's analysis of the substance's packaging," the Secret Service reported. The Secret Service claimed that there was "insufficient DNA" for "investigative comparisons" and that no fingerprints could be detected on the cocaine's packaging.

