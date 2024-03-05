Trump Says Biden is Providing ‘Aid and Comfort’ to 'Foreign Enemies': 'Conspiracy to Overthrow...'

As he campaigned ahead of Super Tuesday's primaries, former President Donald Trump on Saturday increased his attacks on immigrants and falsely said that Joe Biden was leading a 'conspiracy to destroy the United States of America.' As reported by Mediate, Trump went straight to the point of his address, accusing Biden of orchestrating a border crisis, after making many unfounded statements alleging that the 2020 presidential contest was a 'rigged election.'

Trump claims Biden in 'conspiracy to overthrow the US'

Republican presidential frontrunner Donald Trump won the Republican caucuses on Saturday in three states including battleground Michigan, as he further escalated his immigration rhetoric and accused US President Joe Biden of… pic.twitter.com/yj7JNRitWd — Camus (@newstart_2024) March 4, 2024

Trump said, "Every day, Joe Biden is giving aid and comfort to the foreign enemies of the United States. He’s actually giving aid. And they don’t respect us anymore as a country. Three years ago, we were more respected than ever before, and now they have no respect for us whatsoever. And Putin, yesterday is talking about nuclear. Did you hear that, right? Nuclear. He wouldn’t be talking about nuclear if I were here, he wouldn’t be talking about it." He further called Biden 'a danger to democracy' who wants to 'overthrow the United States of America.'

It is worth noting that Trump has a lengthy history of attempting to deflect criticism from his opponents to lessen their influence. Citing Trump's attempts to revoke the 2020 election results, Biden has even portrayed the former President as a danger to the institution of democracy itself.

JUST IN: Donald Trump and Joe Biden arrive at the border in Texas at the same time.



President Biden was seen shuffling along with Border Patrol agents who needed to slow down so he could keep up with them.



Trump met with Texas Governor Greg Abbott.



Biden was accompanied by… pic.twitter.com/1Y62DLRztS — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 29, 2024

Trump then added, "Number one, he goes after his political opponent, which nobody’s ever done in this country. They do it in third world countries very well. They do it. But they’re not going to succeed with us. They’re not going to succeed. It’s making us stronger. It’s making us stronger. Biden and his accomplices want to collapse the American system, nullify the will of the actual American voters, and establish a new base of power that gives them control for generations."

Similar claims have long been made by those who contend that Democrats support illegal immigration as a means of undermining the influence of white voters. These arguments were once limited to the far right that claimed that the liberal establishment in the United States was deliberately working to reduce the power of white people systematically, according to a report by Al Jazeera.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Scott Olson

During the Biden administration, the border situation has become a hot topic. Republicans have blasted Biden for his alleged negligence on the matter, claiming that the ongoing 'flood' of people is a result of his pledges to relax Trump's strict border measures. Additionally, Biden has accused Republicans of attempting to thwart measures by both parties to solve the problem, such as a plan that was being considered in Congress that would have severely restricted crossings.

Wow. Biden just put Trump in a corner on immigration saying “here's what I would say to Mr. Trump. Instead of telling members of congress to block this legislation, join me… to pass this bipartisan border bill. We can do it together.“ Perfectly done! pic.twitter.com/mJDaBQPLXI — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) February 29, 2024

Many of his critics have also claimed the former President often characterizes the border problem as an 'invasion,' according to ABC News, and uses the vocabulary of war to explain it. If Trump is elected in 2024, he intends to carry out the 'largest domestic deportation operation' in American history, among other drastic measures to further his anti-immigration views. Huge camps could be constructed in the US to house unauthorized immigrants under a Trump presidency. Additionally, Trump would reinstate the COVID-era practice of rejecting asylum requests on the grounds that immigrants had illnesses like TB.