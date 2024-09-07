Trump Reveals Why Powerful People Were Close to Jeffery Epstein in New Podcast: "Hardy Type of Guy"

Donald Trump labeled Jeffrey Epstein a "good salesman" in a recent podcast when asked why so many popular people were close to him. When Lex Fridman asked the former President if he was hesitant to release the Epstein-related documents, Trump claimed he wasn't. Additionally, the Republican frontrunner ahead of the upcoming presidential elections, stressed that he had no links to the pedo-ring.

Subsequently, Fridman inquired why so many famous people were linked to Epstein. In response, the business tycoon deemed the late criminal "a good salesman." "He was a hailing, hearty type of guy. He had some nice assets that he would throw around like islands, [sic] but a lot of big people went to that island. But fortunately, I was not one of them," the ex-POTUS said. To argue his case, he reiterated that he would release the Epstein documents if he wins in November. "I would certainly take a look at it," Trump assured.

Trump's relationship with Epstein was hugely debated after the latter's arrest in 2019. Defending himself, Trump said, "I don't think I had...I mean, I'm not involved. I never went to his island, fortunately. But a lot of people did," as reported by the The Express Tribune. The public's astonishment after some of the biggies were named in the court documents of the Epstein case was also addressed during the interview. The business tycoon said, "Yeah, it's very interesting, isn't it? Probably will be [made public], by the way. Probably."

Trump's promise is clearly an attempt to undo the damage of his past comments. “I’ve known Jeff for 15 years. Terrific guy,” Trump told New York magazine in 2002. “He’s a lot of fun to be with," Trump had added as reported by NBC News. "It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side."

Additionally, the Republican politician also promised to declassify the Kennedy assassination documents. "Now, Kennedy’s interesting because it’s so many years ago. They do that for danger too, because it endangers certain people…so Kennedy is very different from the Epstein thing. But I would be inclined to do the Epstein. I would have no problem with it," Trump stated.

According to The Hill, Epstein died in 2019 after he pleaded guilty in 2008 to separate sexual misconduct charges. His arrest in 2019 was over allegedly leading a sex trafficking operation. The ring involved minors and the court's unsealed documents mentioned high-profile friends of Epstein on the infamous island. The victims who had spoken publicly about his sex racket named his partner as well. Other than Trump, some of the big names cited included Prince Andrew and former President Bill Clinton. Epstein's long-time partner, Ghislaine Maxwell, was also put on trial for her role in the pedo-ring. In the confessions made by the victims, she actively recruited young teens under the pretext of massage training. In 2022, she was awarded 20 years in federal jail for her role in running the racket.