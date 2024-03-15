Trump Reveals He’s ‘Ruled Out’ Some People Who ‘Didn’t Behave Properly’ From His VP Pick Shortlist

Former president Donald Trump's campaign is starting to prepare in swing now that a rematch has been set for November between him and current president Joe Biden.

In a March 13 interview with Trump on his program Greg Kelly Reports, Newsmax anchor Greg Kelly asked the GOP nominee about potential vice presidential candidates. Trump didn't elaborate on who his VP pick maybe but revealed that he had eliminated “some people that I didn’t think behaved properly” off his shortlist for vice president, per Mediaite.

“Vice president. Are you any closer? Have you ruled anybody out?” Kelly asked him. “I probably have a couple of people that you may know very well,” Trump responded, adding, “Some people that I didn’t think behaved properly, I think I’ve ruled some people out, but I’ve ruled a lot of people in.” Trump went on to reveal, “We have a lot of great people in the Republican Party, and they’ll do a terrific job, I think, but certainly I have people that I wouldn’t want as a vice president.”

Though he did not specify who had been eliminated, sources have shared what he's looking for in a VP pick. NBC News recently reported that Trump wants to pick a VP candidate who isn't very hardline on abortion rights. He allegedly asked insiders like his campaign staff and club members at his Mar-a-Lago estate, what they thought of Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina's outspoken opposition to abortion rights.

A source familiar with the president's thinking told the outlet, “The president understands it as a treacherous issue — one that you can actually trip up and fall on your face with,” The source continued, implying that Trump would probably not take the chance with “someone with a six-week ban in their discussions or someone without any commitment on the exceptions.”

In addition to Scott, according to a second source, Trump has been inquiring about the positions on abortion of other possible vice presidential candidates, citing Sens. JD Vance of Ohio, Elise Stefanik of New York, Byron Donalds of Florida, and Marco Rubio of Florida.

Kelly questioned Trump on Newsmax as to whether a “formal process” was in place at the moment to choose his prospective vice president. Trump said, “No, it’s a formal process that’s in my brain. It’s like I look at the same people that everybody else is looking at.”

Trump went on to boast that everyone wants to work with him, “I think we have really great people that want it,” adding that he feels 'fake news media' exaggerates that nobody wants to work with him. Trump boasted, “There’s not a person in politics that doesn’t want it, and that includes Democrats. If I wanted, I’d have a Democrat, I’d have a liberal, I’d have anybody I want.”

Finally, Trump revealed his pick would probably be “somebody that’s really good, really conservative, loves law and order, low taxes, low-interest rates, borders.”