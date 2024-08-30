Trump Reportedly Called This Kardashian a 'Fat Piglet' on Live TV

Donald Trump allegedly fired Khloé Kardashian from Celebrity Apprentice for the way she looked. And it doesn't end here, reportedly, the former President also called her a "piglet." According to the HuffPost, several former staffers and editors of the reality television show confessed how Trump was vocal about his dislike for Kardashian.

A source revealed that back in 2009, "He called her a piglet." Another revealed that the Republican frontrunner for the upcoming presidential elections said, "What is this? We can’t even get the hot one. Why did we get the ugly Kardashian?" An insider claimed that the business tycoon was so irked that he asked the staff, "What’s the reason we can get her off [the show]?" The reality television star was then fired from the show when Trump brought her DUI(Driving Under the Influence) case up and clarified that he was unaware that she had to leave for a court-mandated class in LA. During an episode of Chelsea, the Good American founder shared that they "hated every minute" of the show.

According to Cosmopolitan, she confessed, "It is something I would never do… I was put in situations I would never be in real life. I went to home school, I don’t know how to do a fucking PowerPoint and this and that. I don’t think [Trump] would make a good president." The Kardashians star was fired during the sixth week of the show. An insider claimed that the businessman-turned-politician's reasoning to fire her was not sensible, "It was absolutely ridiculous. To make a twist like that made no sense." An editor of the American show said, "When they fired [her], it wasn’t on merit. It was on him not liking her."

Other editors called the ex-POTUS an "egomaniac" and "misogynistic." In an interview with Extra back then, Kardashian responded to the allegations swirling around Trump calling her names behind her back. The model and influencer shared, "For Trump or any human being to judge someone off looks alone...I think that’s really immature and cruel. How am I dragged into everything?" The Daily Beast revealed around the same time, how the business mogul would call actor Marlee Matlin "retarded" for being deaf during her participation in the Celebrity Apprentice.

Responding to it, she shared, "So, what’s my response? It’s not about insults or taking each other down. As a person who is Deaf, as a woman, as a mom, as a wife, as an actor. I have a voice. And I’m using that voice to make myself heard ... and vote." That's not all, he even called rapper Lil John "Uncle Tom." However, the rapper managed to respond to the reference and got it corrected then and there. "I can’t say if he knew what he was actually saying or not but he did stop using that term once we explained it’s offensiveness. I also want to be clear that I don’t agree with many of the statements Mr. Trump has said during his current run for president," he said in the HuffPost.