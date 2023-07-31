Trump Denies Deletion of Mar-A-Lago Security Tapes, Accuses Special Counsel of 'False Charges'

Former President Donald Trump has bitterly refuted claims that security tapes at his Mar-a-Lago club and estate in Florida were deleted on his social media platform, TRUTH Social. Trump claims that Special Counsel Jack Smith has fabricated evidence and used "prosecutorial fiction" to damage his reputation.

Trump claims that the Mar-a-Lago security tapes were not tampered with or deleted in recent posts on TRUTH Social. Instead, he asserts that they were voluntarily given to Jack Smith and his team of investigators. He emphasizes that since he had nothing to hide, there was no reason to object to their request for the tapes in court. Trump goes on to deny ever giving a command to anyone to remove the footage, calling the charges yet another instance of election meddling and dishonesty.

Also Read: Donald Trump Slams ‘Failed’ GOP Candidate Who Claimed He Is Only Running to ‘Stay Out of Jail’

Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jeff Swensen

The Mar-a-Lago security tape dispute stems from events in June 2022 when FBI and DOJ officials went to the estate to gather sensitive documents Trump had taken with him when he left the White House. Prosecutors claim that after receiving a subpoena for the video footage, Trump reportedly planned with his valet Walt Nauta and the property manager of Mar-a-Lago Carlos De Oliveira to withhold it from the federal investigators. A superseding indictment included these new accusations, per Fox News.

He wrote on TRUTH Social, "Mar-a-Lago security tapes were not deleted. They were voluntarily handed over to the thugs, headed up by deranged Jack Smith. We did not even go to court to stop them from getting these tapes. I never told anybody to delete them. Prosecutorial fiction & misconduct! Election interference!"

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alex Wong

Also Read: Chris Christie Slams Trump and Allies Over New Obstruction Charges: “Corleones With No Experience”

He wrote in another post, "Same as the Russia, Russia, Russia HOAX. They knowingly accuse you of a fake crime, a crime that they actually make up, you fight these false charges hard, and they try and get you on “obstruction.” We are dealing with sick and evil people!"

Alina Habba, Trump's attorney, entered the debate on Fox News Sunday, reaffirming Trump's position. She insists that every surveillance footage requested was handed to the investigators and fiercely denies any wrongdoing. Trump would never resort to obstructing justice by withholding evidence, according to Habba, who emphasizes Trump's cooperative nature and moral character.

Also Read: Donald Trump Allegedly Kept The Classified Documents in Bathroom at Mar-a-Lago

According to the court documents, Trump, along with Oliveira, tried to remove surveillance footage after the Department of Justice issued a subpoena asking for footage from the location storing classified documents. The director of information technology at Mar-a-Lago allegedly received two messages from de Oliveira, who said that "the boss" wanted the server erased. As stated in the indictment, this conversation was meant to be kept confidential. In response, the IT employee questioned whether he had the legal right to perform the action that was required, as stated in the indictment, reports BBC.

References:

https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-says-mar-a-lago-security-tapes-not-deleted-accuses-special-counsel-prosecutorial-fiction

https://t.co/7eIcWM6UNf

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-66333370

More from Inquisitr

Chris Christie Calls Donald Trump 'One-Man Crime Wave' As Fresh Charges Against Former POTUS Drop

Here's Why John Lithgow Once Refused The Offer To Play Donald Trump On-Screen