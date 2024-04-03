Trump Rants Over Stricter Gag Order: "They Can Talk About Me, but I Can't Talk About Them?"

Despite facing an extended gag order for his claims over the unfairness of the hush money trial, former President Donald Trump on Tuesday morning, ranted on Truth Social. The gag order, which has been in effect as he heads into the trial later in April, prohibits him from discussing jurors, witnesses, and court staff, as detailed by Raw Story. Most recently, the order was expanded on Monday to encompass their families too in light of Trump's recent crude attacks against Loren Merchan, the daughter of Judge Juan Merchan.

Loren runs a political consultancy firm that serves Democratic Party clients. Trump has claimed that this association makes her fiercely opposed to him and creates a biased environment for his trial. According to HuffPost, he wrote on Truth Social, “I just was informed that another corrupt New York Judge, Juan Merchan, GAGGED me so that I can not talk about the corruption and conflicts taking place in his courtroom concerning a case that everyone, including the D.A., felt should never have been brought."

He added, “They can talk about me, but I can’t talk about them??? That sounds fair, doesn’t it? This Judge should be recused, and the case should be thrown out. There has virtually never been a more conflicted judge than this one. ELECTION INTERFERENCE at its worst!” Meanwhile, Judge Juan wrote in the gag order, “The average observer, must now, after hearing the defendant’s recent attacks, conclude that if they become involved in these proceedings, even tangentially, they should worry not only for themselves but for their loved ones as well."

Trump, poised to become the Republican candidate for president, continuing his rant, wrote, “Please remember, ALL of these Lawsuits, Charges, and Indictments that have been brought against me have been orchestrated and coordinated by Crooked Joe Biden, the White House, and the DOJ, as an ATTACK ON CROOKED’S POLITICAL OPPONENT, ME. This has never happened before in our Country. MAGA2024!”

Additionally, the judge also voiced worries about potential witness intimidation, fearing that tarnishing family reputations might deter testimony against Trump. Previous social media posts by the former president targeting judges and prosecutors in other cases have led to numerous threats from his supporters. For instance, a woman in Texas was arrested for allegedly making death threats against the judge overseeing Trump's federal election interference case. Michael Cohen, former attorney to Trumo too expressed similar concerns. Cohen said, "You don't know Donald Trump. I do. Don't listen to my words. Listen to his words. He will exact revenge on anyone who has done him wrong," as reported by Daily Mail.

Trump's trial regarding hush money payments is scheduled to commence on April 15. The case revolves around payments he allegedly made before the 2016 election to silence allegations of extramarital affairs. One such payment, totaling $130,000, was allegedly made to adult film star Stormy Daniels just a month before Election Day.