Donald Trump Raises Over $9m Since Georgia Mugshot Release: “Single Greatest Fundraising Day Ever”

The Georgia mugshot of former President Donald Trump was worth a lot more than a thousand words. His 2024 campaign has massively benefited from the mug image, allowing him to swiftly raise $9.4 million in less than a week after he turned himself into the police in the Georgia election tampering case, per the New York Post.

The Trump campaign has already raised more than $20 million in August thanks to the windfall from the mug image, Fox News Digital reported. “Since the moment my mugshot was plastered all over the Internet in a vicious attempt to wrongfully turn me into a criminal, our movement has RAISED $9 MILLION from grassroots patriots like YOU,” Trump said in a statement released by the Trump Save America Joint Fundraising Committee.

Also Read: Donald Trump’s Family Isn’t ‘Worried’ About Him Going to Jail: “Do Not Plan to Be Involved”

Former president Donald Trump is used to marketing his own merchandise, but now his mug shot, which was taken in Georgia, is starting to become a business unto itself https://t.co/dGuaqfrVfN pic.twitter.com/JdrSp8THCg — Reuters (@Reuters) August 26, 2023

“In fact, our campaign recorded its SINGLE GREATEST FUNDRAISING DAY EVER,” the 77-year-old GOP frontrunner said of his Georgia surrender bounty.

Trump's fundraising figures spiked quickly after his iconic, scowling mug photo was imprinted on campaign swag emphasizing that he will “never surrender,” according to the news outlet. The campaign made close to $3 million from the sale of 36,000 T-shirts, 24,000 coffee mugs, and 8,600 posters with the photograph of Trump that was taken by law enforcement at the Fulton County prison.

Also Read: Search Warrant Issued for Donald Trump’s Twitter Account for Investigation Of The Capitol Attack

The proceeds from the sale of mug shots are purportedly being earmarked for political and campaign purposes and will not be used to pay the legal costs of the front-runner in the 2024 Republican presidential primary. Trump posted the mugshot on Twitter, the first of his posts in more than 2 years. The post came only hours after he was booked into the Fulton County Jail Rice Street on Thursday after being charged with 13 charges of election interference with the 2020 Georgia election by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

Trump has strongly refuted all accusations made against him and called the charges in his fourth indictment since leaving office "election interference." He has frequently used the criminal charges brought against him as campaign fodder. The Trump team boasted a $5 million collection in the first 48 hours and a $10 million haul over five days following his first arrest in Manhattan over alleged hush money payments to Stormy Daniels.

Also Read: Donald Trump Is Unfit for Office Under 14th Amendment, Says Democratic Representative Jamie Raskin

Not long after Donald Trump was booked on felony charges alleging that he participated in a conspiracy to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia, his 2024 presidential campaign was selling merchandise featuring the first mug shot of a former American president.… pic.twitter.com/EfG3eVdhQk — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) August 25, 2023

In the days following the former president's federal arrest on criminal charges for illegally mishandling secret data, his campaign boasted about raising $6.6 million. A four-count federal indictment against Trump for suspected interference in the 2020 election was also issued earlier this month. In total, the 45th president is charged with 91 charges over four indictments.

Even so, despite all this legal uncertainty surrounding his campaign, Trump still leads the GOP primary by over 41 percentage points.

Former President Trump has raised more than $9.4 million since being processed and taking a mugshot in Fulton County, Georgia last week—bringing the Trump campaign’s fundraising numbers for the month of August to more than $20 million. #TRUMP2024ToSaveAmerica pic.twitter.com/CwIOWb2o9h — mahotrala (@mahotrala) August 30, 2023

More from Inquisitr

Donald Trump Faces Pre-trial Detention Amid Criminal Indictments Over Lack of Self-Control

President Joe Biden Focused On Winning 2024 Elections, Not Interested In Donald Trump's Legal Woes