Trump Praises the Supreme Court's ‘Unifying’ Decision That He Believes Will Be Remembered for Long

Former President Donald Trump expressed gratitude on Monday for the Supreme Court's decision to reinstate him on presidential ballots, describing it as well-crafted and predicting that it would bring unity to the nation. He extended his thanks to the justices for their prompt delivery of the ruling, which he believed would be remembered for “200 years”, according to Mediaite. While the Court's per curiam opinion refrained from making any determination regarding Trump's classification as an insurrectionist, it did affirm that the 14th Amendment does not authorize states to remove candidates from the ballot.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Win McNamee

Trump said, “It will go a long way toward bringing our country together, which our country needs. And they [the Court] worked long, they worked hard, and frankly, they worked very quickly on something that will be spoken about 100 years from now and 200 years from now. Extremely important." He added, “Essentially, you cannot take somebody out of a race because an opponent would like to have it that way. And it has nothing to do with the fact that it’s the leading candidate, whether it was the leading candidate or a candidate that was well down on the totem pole, you cannot take somebody out of a race.”

Moreover, as reported by the Daily Mail, he also requested the court to grant him immunity in the upcoming election case it will review, contending that any alternative ruling would expose him to prosecution for U.S. military operations that resulted in the deaths of senior terrorist leaders in the Middle East. He said, "The voters can take the person out of the race very quickly, but a court shouldn’t be doing that and the Supreme Court saw that very well. And I really do believe that will be a unifying factor because while most states were thrilled to have me, you know, there were some that didn’t and they didn’t want that for political reasons."

He also asserted that his poll numbers are exceptionally strong, claiming that he is outperforming President Biden in nearly every poll. Trump said, "New York Times came out yesterday with a very big poll for us, so they, they didn’t like that. And you can’t do that, you can’t do what they tried to do. And hopefully Colorado, as an example, will unify." This marks the most recent in a series of courtroom victories for the ex-president. Just last week, the justices announced they would also review a case to determine if Trump could face criminal charges for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election outcome.

The decision concludes attempts in Colorado, Maine, and Illinois to prevent the former president from appearing on the ballots by utilizing a mechanism that disqualifies candidates involved in insurrection from seeking office again. Additionally, Colorado Secretary of State, Jena Griswold, said, "I am disappointed in the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision stripping states of the authority to enforce Section 3 of the 14th Amendment for federal candidates." Meanwhile, this case represents the court's most direct involvement in a presidential election since the landmark Bush v. Gore decision.