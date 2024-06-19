Trump Mocks Biden, Says Barack Obama Had to 'Lead Him Like A Child' Off the Stage

In a now-viral video from the star-studded event for the Biden-Harris campaign, President Joe Biden is shown momentarily confused, and former President Barack Obama helping him get off the stage by gently nudging him.

As per BBC, the White House claimed that in a "misinformation" effort, "right-wing critics" have edited the videos. Former President Donald Trump called out Biden for 'humiliating' the country and made fun of White House aides for concealing Biden's deteriorating mental state by blaming artificial intelligence and the media.

Trump mocked that Obama had to lead Biden "off stage as though he were a child." "Then Barack Hussein Obama had to grab his hand and lead him off stage as though he were a child. I have to tell you, Obama could have handled that differently. He could have done it a little bit softer… He didn't have been grab him and pull him off the stage."

As per the Daily Mail, Biden's staff alleged that the several embarrassing recordings of the president that have surfaced in recent weeks are merely "deep fakes" or heavily altered to make him appear awful. Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, "It tells you everything that we need to know about how desperate Republicans are here."

She additionally told the press that "these manipulated videos [are] done in bad faith". Trump shared the clip on his social media pages with the caption: "Is this really who you want to be your President?"

Jean-Pierre stated that Obama and Biden "Have a relationship. They are friends. They're like family to each other. And instead of talking about the president's performance in office, and what I mean by that is his legislative wins, what he's been able to do for the American people across the country, we're seeing these deep fakes, these manipulated videos," she said.

Trump continued to strike at Biden's mental health during his successful rally in Wisconsin recently, "Crooked Joe and his handlers are insisting he's sharper than ever and they say the videos of Crooked Joe shuffling around are clean fakes. You know what a clean fake is? They're deceptively edited," he said, referring to 'deep fake.'

"They say they're deceptively edited," he continued. "All of the mistakes that he's made every day. He can't go anywhere without a mistake." "He looked like he didn't know where the hell he was, but he didn't know where he was. He's blaming it now on AI. He's saying it's AI. He doesn't know what AI is – but that's OK," the Republican leader said.

"They're saying the media's manipulation – oh, he's saying the media is manipulating now? On that one I have to stick up for the media," Trump said mockingly.

"He said the media's manipulating the pictures of him constantly not knowing where the hell he is. They're doing just the opposite that make them look better." "First he wandered off the G7 in Europe, the stage. He looked like he didn't know where the hell he was, but he didn't know where he was," Trump added.

"He had to be rescued by other world leaders and they had to pull him back then he bizarrely put his face on the Pope's forehead. What was that all about?" Trump questioned. "That was weird… Did you see the Pope? The Pope was like, what's happening? The Pope didn't really know what was happening. He said this is strange. Then he froze during the celebration on the White House lawn," Trump concluded.

"Joe Biden is humiliating our country on the world stage," Trump said. "He's actually humiliating us – you saw what happened this weekend?! It's turning the United States into a total joke all over the world."