Trump Lawyer Claims Stormy Daniels Benefited from His Indictment, Netizens Irked by 'Double Standard'

The internet is abuzz with criticism directed at Donald Trump's lawyer, Susan Necheles. Netizens called out the perceived 'double standard' of the lawyer who claimed that Stormy Daniels benefitted financially from the former President's indictment. Daniels, an adult film star, testified for around seven hours on Thursday in Trump's hush money trial, with the defence trying to paint her as an individual looking to profit from her alleged sexual relationship with Trump.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Spencer Platt

On Twitter, user @Acyn, a senior digital editor for liberal political group Meidas Touch, quoted what legal analyst Gaby Collins said during a CNN aired episode: "...They're going after Stormy Daniels because she'd confirmed the day Trump was indicted, she posted a link to a store. Donald Trump has fundraised off all of his indictments." Echoing similar sentiments, user @EchoOmens added, "The double standard is so infuriating. Trump gets away with murder but if his opponent does the same, that renders them illegitimate. The establishment goes along with this skewered standard! See Fani Willis persecuted over nothing when Trump is the epitome of nepotism."

@sandiechill chimed sarcastically, "They must ask on redirect if she also sells Bibles and sneakers." Meanwhile, @Aku_700 pointed out, "Trump sued Stormy Daniels and won. Stormy's lawyer is now in prison for fraud and extortion. But Trump is the 1 getting indicted??" Questioning the proceedings, @jackiewollner asked, "Can that fact (Trump fundraising) be introduced?" while @JoseTartabull, didn't mince words, "Stormy Daniels is being cross-examined as if the charge against Trump is rape. Legally, it doesn't matter whether Barron's absentee father f**ked her or just grossed her out that night. It's all about the $130K to keep her quiet. Trump is going to jail and it will be glorious."

During the cross-examination, Trump's lawyer, Necheles, asked Daniels, "You made all this up, right?" Daniels responded with a firm "No," as per Yahoo! Other witnesses on Thursday included Trump Organization bookkeeper Rebecca Manochio, former White House aide Madeleine Westerhout, and a HarperCollins executive reading from Trump's book about trusting employees. After court, Trump's lawyers requested a mistrial, claiming Daniels's intimate testimony prejudiced the case against allowing a fair trial, saying, "There is no way this case can go forward," but the motion was denied.

Trump faces 34 felony counts for allegedly falsifying business records to conceal the $130,000 payment to Daniels before the 2016 election to prevent her from going public about their alleged affair, as per CNN. While the defense zeroed in on attacking Daniels's credibility and supposed financial motivations, online commentators highlighted Trump's own merchandise sales and fundraising based on the charges as an apparent inconsistency. In a brief cross-examination, Manochio confirmed that Trump had 'no' direct interaction with her, while Westerhout, in her testimony, stated that she had nothing bad to say about Trump.