Trump Labeled as 'Classless' For Claiming He's 'Highly Educated' and Has a 'Sophisticated' Vocabulary

Donald Trump was called "classless" after he boasted about being "highly educated" using only "sophisticated" words during a campaign in Detroit, Michigan. Netizens couldn't hold themselves back from trolling the former President online after his bizarre boasting. "These people are just so destructive, so— I always look for good words, highly sophisticated, and I'm highly educated. I like sophisticated words. There's only one word I get — that's stupid. Stupid people," Trump was heard saying as reported by OK!

Netizens pointed out the recent gaffes of Trump on stage amid the political campaigning for the upcoming presidential elections. User @Jurgen80048425 wrote, "Donald Trump has a limited vocabulary: 'Voter fraud' 'Radical left Democrats' 'they called me Sir' 'Big strong men with tears in their eyes,' on X (formerly known as Twitter). @ML3democrats tweeted, "BREAKING NEWS: Donald lied again." @RedHibiscus23 trolled Trump by writing, "He's 'highly educated' but has for a few years refused to submit a copy of his school GPA, threatening to sue instead. No different than his tax returns. This clown is a fake, is classless, and is a disgrace."

Recalling the ex-POTUS' controversially hilarious statement @JohnSeller1 chimed in writing, "The kidney has a very special place in the heart. Some people do have a way with words!" Another tweeter, @MoonChannelOne commented rather bluntly, "He's the character in a ridiculous comedy about a stupid person running for president BY ACCIDENT." @RozenbergTomer wrote, "Sometimes, actions speak louder than words—and no amount of sophistication can cover up the truth." Political pundit Ron Filipkowski claimed, "Trump’s total vocabulary is about 750 words. If that. On the extremely rare occasions where they include a 4-syllable word in a rally speech (the writers know their audience well), he struggles to read it or pronounce it correctly."

Previously, the businessman-turned-politician was questioned for not being able to pronounce the word "regulatory" as he aimed an arrow of criticism at Vice President Kamala Harris. During his Pennsylvania rally, he said, "Kamala [Harris] is also on a regu-tory...regulatory jihad to shut down power plants all across America now. They're closing nuclear, they're closing coal, they're closing everything. We're not going to have this the way in California they have blackouts all the time," as reported by the Daily Mail. People called him out for blasting President Joe Biden for his cognitive abilities but not being able to pronounce a basic English word.

