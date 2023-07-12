Donald Trump Is Furious As 'Coward' Prosecutor Didn't Give Hunter Biden a 'Death Sentence'

Donald Trump snapped on his Truth Social, saying that President Joe Biden’s son should be given a death sentence and that a “crackhead” is in command of the White House as a grand jury in Georgia met to discuss possible criminal charges against him, per Independent.

Faced with the possibility of a third criminal prosecution in a year, the leading Republican candidate for the 2024 presidential nomination attacked a federal prosecutor who directly denied accusations that political meddling tainted the Hunter Biden probe.

Donald Trump is outraged because the Trump-appointed US attorney David Weiss didn’t give Hunter Biden “a death sentence.” pic.twitter.com/TLt8KoE5hD — Republican Accountability (@AccountableGOP) July 11, 2023

In a subsequent post, he suggested that the “deranged” US Department of Justice special counsel should instead look into the “Cocaine dilemma” at the White House rather than Mr. Trump’s alleged handling of confidential materials and attempts to tamper with the outcome of the 2020 election.

“I’d bet they already know the answer, but just in case, it could be done in 5 minutes,” Trump wrote. “Is it Crooked Joe and his wonderful son, Hunter? Release the findings, and release the tapes. We can’t have a crackhead in charge of our Nuclear Arsenal!!!”

Trump said "[The judge] gave out a traffic ticket instead of a death sentence [to Hunter Biden].”



Because that’s what Donald Trump wants to be…a despotic dictator like Putin who can execute his political enemies at will. Donald Trump is a psychopath. https://t.co/3L1oiD3RKH — Tom (@IamTomOB) July 12, 2023

Trump called US Attorney David Weiss a “coward” and a “smaller version” of Attorney General Bill Barr, who “never dared to do what everyone knows should have been done.” Trump went on his lambasting, adding, “He gave out a traffic ticket instead of a death sentence.”

In exchange for a guilty plea to failing to pay taxes on income he received in 2017 and 2018, Hunter Biden, 53, will likely be able to avoid prison after the Justice Department struck a plea agreement with him last month.

Shortly before the plea agreement was reached, Gary Shapley, an IRS agent, testified before a congressional committee that the Justice Department had concealed a more serious case against the president’s son. Shapley claimed that Weiss had failed to convince federal prosecutors to file charges. This led Weiss to ask for Shapley’s appointment as a special counsel. Trump appointee Weiss has refuted the claims. “To clarify an apparent misperception and to avoid future confusion, I wish to make one point clear: in this case, I have not requested Special Counsel designation,” he wrote in a recent letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

A “whistleblower” has accused the Bidens of engaging in arms trafficking, serving as a Chinese agent abroad, and violating Iranian sanctions. The Justice Department announced charges against the whistleblower on Monday, upsetting Republican officials who have long accused the Bidens of wrongdoing without providing any supporting documentation.

Meanwhile, following reports that cocaine was found at an entry when the family was in Maryland, Trump, and other Republicans have accused the Bidens of bringing the drug into the White House without any proof. Republicans in Congress have also asked that the US Secret Service brief them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vivek Ramaswamy (@vivekgramaswamy)

