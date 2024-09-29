Trump Hears From MAGA ‘Cultist’ Mother That Her 8-Year-Old Daughter Hoped He Would Win the Election

The MAGA 'cult' is nothing new, but recently they have proved there's reason for concern after a mother revealed that her little daughter admires Donald Trump.On Monday, a mother from Pennsylvania spoke at a campaign rally about her daughter's upbringing and how she influenced her to support former President Donald Trump. An account recounted by a mother about her little daughter's devotion to Trump has ignited grave alarm. This came after, Trump requested the mother to recount the tale of her daughter when they were at a roundtable in Smithton, Pennsylvania.

As reported by Raw Story, the mother claimed, "She's 16 years old. She's right there. She is not in school today, and she asked that she could be here and she could see you. I'm doing everything that I can to try to give her the truth every day. And I just wanted to say, and I told you that eight years ago when you were running, and she was just eight years old then, every night she would go to bed, and I would kneel on the floor next to her bed, and we would pray every single night for you. And every night she would speak out to God, and she would say, dear God, please let Mr. Trump win, please."

I can't imagine a 16 year old girl asked to skip school today bc she wanted to see him. Her mom probably made her go. — Claire S🖤🩷🖤 (@SaintLaurant) September 23, 2024

The cultist mother continued by saying that her daughter was too sick to watch the 2016 election results, but that she had gone and retrieved her as soon as Trump's name was announced. The right winger further added, "But at two o'clock in the morning, when we finally knew that you had won, I went into her bedroom, I scooped her up out of her sound sleep, and I was literally tears pouring down. And I said, baby, Mr. Trump won, baby, he won, he won. And she said, thank you, God, thank you, God. And I just wanted to let you know that we are still praying for you."

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Kevin Dietsch

Naturally, the touching tale sparked much discussion on various social media platforms. One user wrote on X, "I can't imagine a 16-year-old girl asked to skip school today bc she wanted to see him. Her mom probably made her go." Another user shared, "He will laugh at her later, surrounded by his golf buddies." Yet another social media critic said, "There’s some people so far gone you just can’t reach." One more individual said, "I hope the daughter goes to college very far away and realizes what a total nut factory she was raised in."

He will laugh at her later, surrounded by his golf buddies. — The Mrs.Gravely (@mikeysmom04) September 23, 2024

Another person made the analogy to Hitler and added, "You see that kind of religious fervor in documentaries about Hitler and his followers." A different user lightheartedly added, "I half-expected her to gift her daughter to him at the end of this speech." Another user brought up, "Cult strong...no 8 or 16 year old has the presidency on their mind except when induced by a parent." There was one more critic who noted, "Like a bad accident, I had to watch this, & now I’m sorry I listened to it, because I now have a stomach ache! How strong is the Kool Aid to get a human being that sick! I just can’t anymore. Sorry!"